NHRI Conducts Sixth Field Visit to Inspect Workers’ Accommodations in Ajman
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 14 August 2025: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has carried out a field inspection of workers’ accommodations in the Emirate of Ajman, as part of its ongoing program to monitor workers’ conditions and ensure their access to rights guaranteed by national legislation and relevant international human rights treaties and conventions.
The field visit was led by Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Member of the NHRI Board of Trustees, and included Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi and Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Members of the NHRI Board of Trustees, along with H.E. Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General; AbdulAzeez Al Obthani, Head of the Regional and International Organizations Section; Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section; and Ali Al Hosani from the Human Rights Protection Department, in addition to a number of technical and specialist team members in the field of labor rights.
This sixth visit is part of a comprehensive plan covering all Emirates of the UAE, aimed at strengthening the culture of human rights and enhancing partnerships with all relevant stakeholders.
During the visit, the NHRI team held a series of side meetings with several workers residing in the accommodation facilities. The team listened to their feedback and input regarding living conditions and the work environment, with the aim of conducting an on-the-ground assessment and providing recommendations and proposals to support and enhance labor rights in the country.
