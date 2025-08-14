Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Irrigation Project Launched In Aghali As Part Of Reconstruction Efforts

Irrigation Project Launched In Aghali As Part Of Reconstruction Efforts


2025-08-14 03:06:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Rehabilitation, reconstruction, and improvement works are being carried out step by step in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

As part of ongoing efforts, work has begun on the installation of an internal irrigation system covering 110 hectares in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district. The project is being implemented within the framework of a pilot initiative.

“Aqroservis” Open Joint-Stock Company has initiated the preparation of the design and estimate documents for the project. The task of drafting the documents has been entrusted to“Everest Tikinti Layihə” LLC, with a formal contract signed between the parties.

Under the agreement, the company will be paid 22,066 manats.

“Everest Tikinti Layihə” LLC was registered in 2019 with a charter capital of 20 manats. Its legal representative is Qazanfər Rauf oğlu Qadirov.

MENAFN14082025000195011045ID1109927070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search