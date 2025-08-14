MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

Russian troops also lost 11,104 (+5) tanks, 23,130 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 31,458 (+29) artillery systems, 1,466 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,207 (+0) air defense system , aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 51,043 (+191), cruise missiles – 3,558 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 58,456 (+191), special equipment – 3,937 (+0).

stop enemy advance in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors, some groups already destroye

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 13, as of 22:00, there were 118 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line .

