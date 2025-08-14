Decorative Lighting Market Size To Hit USD 55.5 Billion In 2033 Grow CAGR By 3.0%

The decorative lighting market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by surge in home decor enthusiasm, smart home technology boom, and urbanization and infrastructure growth. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Decorative Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2025-2033 ,” The global decorative lighting market size was valued at USD 42.69 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 55.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% from 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Growth Factors Driving the Decorative Lighting Industry

Surge in Home Decor Enthusiasm:

People are pouring more money into making their homes look stylish, and decorative lighting is a big part of that. With 74% of Gen Z and 67% of Millennials showing interest in customized products, there's a clear demand for unique lighting solutions like chandeliers and sconces that reflect personal taste. Homeowners are prioritizing ambiance, with over 75% of modern home designs incorporating decorative lighting as a core element. The rise of social media platforms fuels this trend, as folks get inspired by interior design influencers showcasing creative lighting setups. Retail giants like The Home Depot and Lowe's report strong sales in premium lighting fixtures, driven by consumers eager to elevate their living spaces with statement pieces that blend function and flair.

Smart Home Technology Boom:

The integration of smart technology is lighting up the decorative lighting market. Over 60% of tech-savvy homeowners are adopting voice-controlled or app-based lighting systems, with smart decorative lighting making up 40% of annual lighting upgrades. Companies like Signify and GE Lighting are rolling out IoT-enabled fixtures that let users tweak brightness and colors via smartphones or voice assistants like Alexa. The global smart homes market, valued at USD 123.8 billion, underscores the demand for connected devices, including lights that sync with home automation systems. This tech not only adds convenience but also saves energy, appealing to eco-conscious buyers who want both style and sustainability in their lighting choices.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth:

As cities expand, the need for decorative lighting in new buildings is skyrocketing. With 55% of the world's population now urban, and projections estimating 68% by 2050, residential and commercial spaces are popping up fast. Hotels, restaurants, and offices are investing heavily in lighting to create inviting vibes-80% of high-end hospitality businesses now use custom lighting to boost guest experiences. In India, government schemes like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, aiming for 1 crore solar rooftop plants, are encouraging energy-efficient lighting in urban projects. This push for modern, aesthetic, and functional lighting in growing urban hubs is driving demand for innovative fixtures that enhance both cityscapes and interiors.

Trends in the Global Decorative Lighting Market

Rise of Smart Lighting Systems:

Smart lighting is taking over, with 45% of urban households adopting app-controlled or voice-activated decorative lights. These systems, like Philips Hue or Osram's smart chandeliers, let users adjust colors and schedules via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, with 63% of new lighting products featuring voice control compatibility. For example, hotels are using smart pendants to create dynamic ambiance, enhancing guest comfort. The trend is fueled by the convenience of automation-65% of consumers value lights that adjust to natural daylight or sync with smart home ecosystems. This blend of tech and style is transforming how people interact with lighting, making it a must-have for modern homes and businesses.

Shift Toward Energy-Efficient LEDs:

LEDs are dominating decorative lighting, with 70% of products sold globally being LED-based due to their low energy use and long lifespan. Unlike old-school incandescent bulbs, LEDs cut energy consumption by up to 80%, as seen with LED Christmas lights. Companies like Acuity Brands and Cree Lighting are pushing LED sconces and flush mounts that offer vibrant, customizable colors. Over 69% of new residential builds now feature LED fixtures, driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly options that don't skimp on style. This trend aligns with growing environmental awareness, as buyers seek sustainable lighting that reduces electricity bills and carbon footprints while still looking chic.

Demand for Personalized and Artisanal Designs:

Customization is huge, with 53% of consumers aged 25–45 craving unique lighting that matches their vibe. Artisanal fixtures, like handcrafted bamboo pendants or ceramic sconces, are gaining traction, especially among high-end buyers. Brands like Flos and Artemide are seeing a 50% sales bump in bespoke lighting as designers collaborate with clients to create one-of-a-kind pieces. For instance, 38% of online shoppers opt for modular DIY lighting kits, allowing them to tweak designs. This trend reflects a broader shift toward individuality, with consumers using lighting to express personality and complement minimalist or vintage-inspired interiors, making every space feel uniquely theirs.

Decorative Lighting Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Chandelier

Pendant

Sconce

Flush Mount

Ceiling Mount

Wall Mount Others

The sconce segment is driven by the growing popularity of accent lighting in interior design.

Breakup by Light Source:



LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent Others

LED held the largest market share of 39.8% in 2024. The light-emitting diode (LED) segment is being driven by a growing demand for energy-efficient and long-lasting lighting solutions.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

The increasing buyer's desire for one-stop shopping experiences also drives the need for supermarkets and hypermarkets, through which a comprehensive assortment of decorative lighting products are available under a single roof.

Breakup by End User:



Commercial Household

Commercial held the largest market share of 62.8% in 2024. The commercial segment of decorative lighting has been driven by the increasing need to create inviting and brand-aligned environments in retail, hospitality, and office spaces.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.6% in 2024. There's a growing incorporation of smart home technologies and stringent emphasis on an energy-efficient environment in North America, which continues to drive decorative lighting.

