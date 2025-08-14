Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
School Bus Overturn in Texas Injures Multiple Children

School Bus Overturn in Texas Injures Multiple Children


2025-08-14 02:10:00
(MENAFN) A school bus carrying 42 children overturned on Wednesday in Travis County, central Texas, leaving at least nine students and the driver injured, local authorities confirmed.

Two of the injured were transported via air ambulance to a nearby hospital, local media reported.

The incident occurred on the first day of school for the Leander Independent School District in Travis County.

Earlier the same day, another school bus carrying 58 students flipped in Liberty County, Texas. The Cleveland Independent School District reported that all passengers were safely evacuated and subsequently taken to the hospital for precautionary checks.

Investigations into both accidents are currently ongoing.

