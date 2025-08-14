403
Trump suggests ‘quick’ Putin-Zelensky conference
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has proposed holding a “quick” follow-up meeting after his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, bringing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky into the talks. Trump said he would participate in the proposed three-way meeting if both leaders wanted him there.
Speaking at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on Wednesday, Trump said the upcoming Alaska meeting would help determine “where we are and what we’re doing.” If it goes well, he suggested the second meeting could happen “almost immediately.”
Moscow has signaled openness to peace talks but insists any agreement must address the root causes of the conflict and acknowledge current realities, including the status of former Ukrainian territories that joined Russia after referendums.
Zelensky — who recently called the Alaska summit a “personal victory” for Putin — was in Berlin on Wednesday for a video call with Trump and European leaders, hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Russia has accused the Ukrainian leader of denying reality and prolonging an unwinnable war.
Putin has said he is not opposed in principle to meeting Zelensky but believes “certain conditions” must be met first. He has also questioned Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, noting that his presidential term expired last year and he has not held new elections under martial law — prompting Moscow to label him “illegitimate.”
Russian officials say the Trump-Putin summit offers a chance to repair strained US-Russia relations and address long-standing disputes.
