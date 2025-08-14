AVAIO Digital Achieves Major Development Milestone At The Fully Powered, AI-Ready Algete Data Hub In Madrid, Spain

Power secured and entitlements in place to develop a major new 64 MW, AI-ready data center campus in the heart of Madrid's digital corridor, supporting new regional and workforce development in one of Europe's fastest-growing data center markets

MADRID, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital is pleased to announce its first data center in Spain, strategically located in the town of Algete in the Community of Madrid. The project's position in the Spanish capital's northern corridor places it in the heart of Madrid's tech corridor. This €650 million capital investment will help accelerate Spain's rapidly growing tech sector, opening up new workforce development opportunities in the region and tapping into Madrid's massive professional labor pool, creating an expected [500+] jobs during construction and a further ~50 on-site positions once the project is in operation.

Mark McComiskey, CEO of AVAIO Digital stated, "Madrid is a leading European hub for cloud computing and AI development and we are delighted to partner with the City of Algete to make a significant investment in expanding the region's digital and energy infrastructure. Spain provides a unique opportunity for hyperscalers to rapidly expand their digital presence in close proximity to established data center markets in a highly sustainable way."

The Algete Data Hub project entails a new hyperscale data center (AVAIO Digital Scorpio) with a flexible design capable of supporting both cloud computing and AI applications. The project has secured 56.3 MW of clean power with Iberdrola, Spain's leader in power generation and transmission, incremental to the initial 8 MW of power for which an interconnection agreement with Iberdrola has been finalized, with delivery starting on 2028. The Algete datacenter will offer low-latency connectivity to Madrid's key Alcobendas and Alcala datacenter clusters and to the national fiber network, enabling direct connectivity to major data center markets in Spain, mainland Europe and – via Spain's multiple subsea cable landing points – international markets.

The Algete datacenter will showcase world class architecture in a site which is well buffered from residential areas. The facility's development will utilize intelligent sustainable design, , rainwater recapture, rooftop solar and a water efficient, flexible air-cooled system.

Pedro Blanco, Project Manager in Spain for AVAIO Digital noted, "This project contributes to consolidating Madrid's northern datacenter axis and Algete's emerging position as a datacenter hub. AVAIO's sustainable design will allow for the re-development of an old industrial site in an environmentally friendly manner. We are very excited about this significant development milestone."

AVAIO Digital Scorpio is part of AVAIO Digital's expanding portfolio of hyperscale projects across the United States and Western Europe. AVAIO Digital has secured more than 2 GW of power from utilities at campuses in Northern California, Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi and is moving to build out this full capacity with almost 450 MW available by 2027. The company's focus on behind-the-meter power generation, sustainable practices and innovative design positions it as a leader in the next generation of data center infrastructure.

