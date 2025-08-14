Supreme Court Reserves Order On Stray Dog Removal In Delhi-NCR After Heated Hearing, Blames Inaction Of Authorities
The Supreme Court's larger three-judge bench on Thursday reserved its order on the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria was hearing petitions challenging the court's earlier direction to round up all stray dogs in the region and move them to shelter homes. During the hearing, the bench questioned how authorities had already begun picking up dogs before the earlier order was even made public.
Lawyers question urgency and handling of dogs
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that the earlier direction, which stressed there should be“no lethargy” in removing stray dogs, should be stayed. He asked where the dogs would be taken once caught.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's earlier comments had created“pre-emptive prejudice” and noted that the government itself had said in Parliament there were zero dog bite cases in Delhi this year.
Tushar Mehta, speaking for himself and not the government, countered that children could not safely play outside because of stray dogs, and urged the court to find a solution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment