Türkiye Strengthens Ties with Africa
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s foreign minister declared on Wednesday that the nation has achieved considerable advancement in its relations with the African continent “on the basis of mutual respect and the win-win principle."
Hakan Fidan shared these comments during a joint press briefing with Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs, Phenyo Butale, following their discussion at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Highlighting that this marks Butale’s second visit to Türkiye this year, Fidan recalled hosting his counterpart in April during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
He emphasized that Türkiye’s engagement with the continent has evolved into a partnership strategy, noting, “Our relations with the continent have now turned into a partnership policy. Today, our flag is flying in almost all African countries.”
Fidan expressed Türkiye’s ambition to deepen its ties with Africa at the upcoming 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit planned for next year, expressing trust in the collaboration of African allies like Botswana.
He outlined Türkiye’s commitment to intensify cooperation with Botswana across various sectors, pointing out that the establishment of Türkiye’s embassy in Gaborone in 2014 provided significant momentum to their bilateral relations.
Moreover, he assured his counterpart that Türkiye is prepared to offer the necessary assistance for Botswana to establish an embassy in Türkiye.
“Our economic cooperation with Botswana holds great potential. We aim to hold the 3rd Meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission in Gaborone in the coming period,” Fidan added.
