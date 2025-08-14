403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SPINNEYS DUBAI 92 CYCLE CHALLENGE RETURNS - REGISTER NOW FOR THE 16TH EDITION
(MENAFN- Dubaisc)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2025: Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has announced its highly anticipated return, following a record-breaking 15th edition that saw over 3,300 participants take to the streets of Dubai.
The 16th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will return to Expo City Dubai, with all Build-Up Rides happening at the Al Qudra Cycle Track. The 2025-2026 season promises to be another thrilling year for cycling enthusiasts, as participants will have the chance to compete and train across a series of key events in the months leading up to the grand finale.
The main event will take place on 14th and 15th February 2026 at Expo City Dubai and will continue to serve as a qualifier for the 2026 UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship, attracting cyclists from around the globe. The top 25% of participants in each age category will qualify for the finals in Niseko, Japan, in August 2026.
The opening of registration for the popular event also marks the start of the iconic Aster BIG 5 competition. Comprised of four Build-Up Rides, the BIG 5 provides a roadmap to the fifth and final 92km race, giving cyclists the perfect chance to train and gradually scale up their speed on the cycling tracks of Al Qudra in the months leading up to the main event. The first male and female riders from each category will receive the iconic and exclusive leader jersey, which will signal their status as the leading rider ahead of each Build-Up Ride. The Team Category also remains, creating an opportunity for cyclists to join forces and compete as a squad of six.
The ride schedule for this year is as follows:
● Build-Up Ride 1: 28th September 2025
● Build-Up Ride 2: 26th October 2025
● Build-Up Ride 3: 23rd November 2025
● Build-Up Ride 4: 4th January 2026
● Junior Rides and Outride: 14th February 2026
● Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge: 15th February 2025
Participants can now register and secure their spot for the Aster BIG 5 competition for only AED 585. The entry provides a full range of incredible benefits, including exclusive prizes, a leaderboard ranking, series leader jerseys, and a bespoke finisher medal.
Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium roads cycling races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2025: Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has announced its highly anticipated return, following a record-breaking 15th edition that saw over 3,300 participants take to the streets of Dubai.
The 16th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will return to Expo City Dubai, with all Build-Up Rides happening at the Al Qudra Cycle Track. The 2025-2026 season promises to be another thrilling year for cycling enthusiasts, as participants will have the chance to compete and train across a series of key events in the months leading up to the grand finale.
The main event will take place on 14th and 15th February 2026 at Expo City Dubai and will continue to serve as a qualifier for the 2026 UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship, attracting cyclists from around the globe. The top 25% of participants in each age category will qualify for the finals in Niseko, Japan, in August 2026.
The opening of registration for the popular event also marks the start of the iconic Aster BIG 5 competition. Comprised of four Build-Up Rides, the BIG 5 provides a roadmap to the fifth and final 92km race, giving cyclists the perfect chance to train and gradually scale up their speed on the cycling tracks of Al Qudra in the months leading up to the main event. The first male and female riders from each category will receive the iconic and exclusive leader jersey, which will signal their status as the leading rider ahead of each Build-Up Ride. The Team Category also remains, creating an opportunity for cyclists to join forces and compete as a squad of six.
The ride schedule for this year is as follows:
● Build-Up Ride 1: 28th September 2025
● Build-Up Ride 2: 26th October 2025
● Build-Up Ride 3: 23rd November 2025
● Build-Up Ride 4: 4th January 2026
● Junior Rides and Outride: 14th February 2026
● Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge: 15th February 2025
Participants can now register and secure their spot for the Aster BIG 5 competition for only AED 585. The entry provides a full range of incredible benefits, including exclusive prizes, a leaderboard ranking, series leader jerseys, and a bespoke finisher medal.
Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium roads cycling races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment