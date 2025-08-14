403
Galgotias University Celebrates Major Success with 127 EY Placements
(MENAFN- Concept PR) Greater Noida, August 13, 2025 – Galgotias University, a leading university in Uttar Pradesh, has announced the placement of 127 students in its graduating class of 2025 at the world’s leading consulting firm EY (Ernst & Young). The University’s placement success is the outcome of robust academic curriculum, hands-on learning environment, and a strong emphasis on innovation and skill development. The selected students come from diverse academic disciplines, including MBA, B.Tech, BBA, BA, and B.Com.
Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “This notable placement of our students at a prestigious global organisation such as EY reflects both the calibre of our students and the effectiveness of our career readiness programs. At Galgotias, we believe in empowering students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in highly competitive environments”.
Galgotias University's robust training and commitment to make the next generation of future-ready and technologically advanced leaders highlights its placement success. The university empowers its students to grab opportunities with top companies by creating an immersive learning environment that values critical thinking, practical skills and flexibility.
The university's Career Planning and Development Division (CPDD), playing a crucial role in improving students' employability through mock interviews, specialized training programs, communication workshops, and aptitude-building sessions, has contributed to this accomplishment. These programs ensure that graduates have the fundamental professional skills required to succeed in their careers in addition to solid academic backgrounds.
Galgotias University continues to invest in multidisciplinary research, AI-driven labs, industry-aligned curricula, and global academic partnerships to prepare students for the evolving demands of the professional world.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University Among the World’s Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities—public and private combined—this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university’s growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions reflect Galgotias University’s strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.
