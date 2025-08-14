Starting Of Construction Of The“Nõmme Südamekodu” Elderly Care Home In Hiiu, Tallinn

Starting Of Construction Of The“Nõmme Südamekodu” Elderly Care Home In Hiiu, Tallinn
Following the acquisition of the property, EfTEN Hiiu OÜ continued with Nõmme Südamekodu OÜ, a member of the Südamekodu group, and the design company OÜ SIRKEL&MALL on the design of the elderly care home, and carried out a construction procurement.
The best offer was made by RIS Ehitus OÜ, with whom the construction contract was signed on 13.08.2025. The planned date of completion of the elderly care facilities is the second quarter of 2026. The total value of the construction contract is approximately 4 million euros, incl. VAT.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: ...
