Starting Of Construction Of The“Nõmme Südamekodu” Elderly Care Home In Hiiu, Tallinn

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Fund has previously, i.e. on 2 April 2025, announced to the stock exchange the acquisition of the property located at Hiiu St 42, Tallinn by its subsidiary EfTEN Hiiu OÜ, and the intention to partially reconstruct the building into a elderly care home,“Nõmme Südamekodu,” which could in the future accommodate up to 170 Südamekodu residents.

Following the acquisition of the property, EfTEN Hiiu OÜ continued with Nõmme Südamekodu OÜ, a member of the Südamekodu group, and the design company OÜ SIRKEL&MALL on the design of the elderly care home, and carried out a construction procurement.

The best offer was made by RIS Ehitus OÜ, with whom the construction contract was signed on 13.08.2025. The planned date of completion of the elderly care facilities is the second quarter of 2026. The total value of the construction contract is approximately 4 million euros, incl. VAT.





