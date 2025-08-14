Bigbank AS Results For July 2025
|Income statement, in thousands of euros
|July 2025
|YTD25
|YTD24
|Difference YoY
|Total net operating income, incl.
|9,182
|66,208
|65,142
|1,066
|+2%
|Net interest income
|9,265
|60,601
|58,880
|1,721
|+3%
|Net fee and commission income
|883
|5,956
|5,182
|774
|+15%
|Total expenses, incl.
|-4,678
|-32,004
|-26,822
|-5,182
|+19%
|Salaries and associated charges
|-2,991
|-18,726
|-15,073
|-3,652
|+24%
|Administrative expenses
|-952
|-6,579
|-6,887
|308
|-4%
|Profit before loss allowances
|4,503
|34,204
|38,320
|-4,116
|-11%
|Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses
|-85
|-6,128
|-15,255
|9,127
|-60%
|Income tax expense
|-869
|-5,784
|-3,859
|-1,925
|+50%
|Profit for the period from continuing operations
|3,550
|22,291
|19,205
|3,086
|+16%
|Profit or loss before tax from discounted operations
|0
|0
|29
|-29
|Profit for the period
|3,550
|22,291
|19,234
|3,057
|+16%
|Business volumes, in thousands of euros
|July 2025
|YTD25
|YTD24
|Difference YoY
|Customer deposits and loans received
|2,727,485
|2,727,485
|2,245,878
|481,607
|+21%
|Loans to customers
|2,491,621
|2,491,621
|1,973,363
|518,258
|+26%
|Key figures
|July 2025
|YTD25
|YTD24
|Difference YoY
|ROE
|15.1%
|13.8%
|13.2%
|+0.6pp
|Cost / income ratio (C/I)
|51.0%
|48.3%
|41.2%
|Net promoter score (NPS)
|60
|58
|58
|+0
Compared to the financial results published for July 2024, the net interest income and net allowance for expected credit losses for the same period last year have been adjusted, reducing both by 1.7 million euros. The adjustment is related to an identified error, where interest income from impaired financial assets had been calculated based on the gross position of the assets rather than on a net basis. This correction does not impact the net profit for July 2024.
Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 July 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.1 billion euros, with equity of 284 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 175,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: ...
