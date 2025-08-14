Kevel Partners With Carwow To Power The Development And Enhancement Of Its Innovative Marketplace Media Platform

MENAFN - News Direct) ">Kevel, the industry leader in API-based ad serving technology, today announced that. Carwow, the UK's leading online car marketplace, has partnered with Kevel to further develop and scale its retail media offering for their partners. This collaboration supports Carwow's broader strategy to develop its retail media products, expanding capabilities beyond native, display, and audience extension formats to deliver even more value to OEM and dealership partners. This partnership marks an important milestone in Carwow's strategy to expand its digital advertising offerings and underscores Kevel's growing presence in the automotive eCommerce industry.By leveraging Kevel's advanced technology, Carwow is expanding its established retail media network with a highly customisable platform that enhances the online experience for both car buyers and advertisers. This development will enable Carwow to offer its advertising partners even more precision-targeted and scalable ad formats, while continuing to provide the seamless car comparison and buying journey its users already love.

Working in close collaboration with the Kevel team, Carwow will integrate the Retail Media Cloud® into its platform. The focus will be on elevating personalization through the use of Carwow's proprietary first-party data, enabling advertisers to place relevant and compelling ads, ensuring an optimized experience for Carwow's users at every stage of their car-buying journey.

James Avery, Founder and CEO of Kevel, commented,“We are thrilled to welcome Carwow to the Kevel family.. Their decision to expand their existing retail media network using our Retail Media Cloud® platform underscores the flexibility and power of our API-first approach. We're excited to help Carwow transform the automotive eCommerce space by creating an innovative and customized advertising network that connects car brands and dealerships with the right audiences.”

Key benefits of the Carwow-Kevel partnership include:



Advanced Targeting: Carwow will be able to use its detailed first-party data to segment audiences more effectively, enabling highly personalized and relevant advertising campaigns that drive results for their dealership advertisers.

Diverse Ad Formats: Kevel's platform supports advanced ad capabilities, allowing Carwow to optimize its user journey with formats like native ads, sponsored listings, and personalized offers.

Faster Campaign Deployment: With Kevel's technology, Carwow will be able to develop and launch custom advertising campaigns in as little as 14 days, enabling agility to respond to market trends and demand quickly.

Privacy-First Approach: Kevel provides industry-leading data compliance features to ensure Carwow's customer data remains secure and private while enabling powerful advertising functionality. Higher Returns for Advertisers: With enhanced targeting, engaging ad formats, and detailed reporting Carwow will offer its dealership advertising partners a significant increase in campaign ROI and customer engagement.

Gareth Menton, Head of Product at Carwow stated,“At Carwow, we're constantly looking for innovative ways to improve both the car-buying experience and how we serve our advertising partners. Kevel's Retail Media Cloud® provides the tools and flexibility we need to create a bespoke retail media solution that not only aligns with our brand but exceeds the expectations of our users and advertisers. We're excited to explore the new opportunities this partnership opens for the automotive industry.”

The implementation of Kevel's Retail Media Cloud® for Carwow is well underway and is expected to evolve and expand in phases over the coming months.

About Kevel

Kevel is revolutionizing retail media with its AI-powered, API-first Retail Media Cloud® , empowering retailers, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms to build, level up, and scale custom ad networks while maintaining full control of their first-party data. By offering unparalleled flexibility in ad serving, audience segmentation, and self-serve capabilities, Kevel enables businesses to launch impactful retail media programs in weeks, not years.

From global food delivery giants like Delivery Hero to automotive marketplaces like Edmunds and retail powerhouses like MC (Sonae Group) and Home Depot, Kevel has proven its ability to drive significant value across diverse industries, delivering a privacy-compliant solution that supports diverse ad formats across onsite, offsite and in-app placements. With Kevel, businesses can differentiate their ad programs, maximize their share of media dollars, and take control of their retail media destiny. Discover the power of customization and performance at .

Car-changing is a big deal. Carwow is where you come to get the big deals done. Thanks to expert advice, a wide range of makes and models and a network of verified dealers, we make it easy – whether you're buying, selling or dreaming. With over 3.5m monthly users we're proud to be the one-stop shop to change your car.

As an important partner for the automotive industry, we use market-leading insights and create top-notch advertising content to fuel the success of the dealers and brands we partner with. As part of Carwow Group, we're able to draw on industry-leading data, expertise, and editorial talent. Together, we form the go-to car-changing destination to reach drivers everywhere. We work side-by-side with Auto Express, evo, Carbuyer, and Driving Electric to bring you the best automotive experience we possibly can.

