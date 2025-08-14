War 2 X Review: Is Hrithik Roshan And Jr. NTR Spy Thriller Worth Your Time? Check Here

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has sparked diverse reactions on Twitter, with fans applauding the action but divided over the film's storyline.

The highly anticipated War 2, starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has hit theaters worldwide. As part of the YRF Spy Universe, the film marks the first collaboration between the two stars. With the War franchise already enjoying immense popularity, expectations for War 2 were sky-high. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Kiara Advani, let's see if this spy action thriller lives up to the hype, according to Twitter reviews.

The story kicks off with an action-packed sequence featuring Hrithik Roshan in Japan. The narrative then transitions into a lengthy, dramatic segment. Jr. NTR makes his grand entrance around 40 minutes into the film, delivering a mass-appeal moment that has thrilled fans. As expected, the high-octane action sequences have garnered positive feedback.

The highlight of War 2 lies in the dynamic interplay between Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan. Several scenes are truly electrifying, elevated by a captivating background score. Director Ayan Mukerji skillfully handles Hrithik's action-packed Japan sequence and NTR's powerful entry in the first half. However, the initial half isn't without its flaws, despite being a spy action thriller, it includes several conventional and predictable moments.

The story of War 2 lacks novelty, with some action sequences and visual effects coming off as excessive. However, both Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan deliver stellar performances that elevate the film. The interval block is particularly well-executed, and the song Salaam Anali in the first half is beautifully picturized. While the cinematography is largely impressive, some fans feel the visual effects fall short of expectations, especially given the film's reported ₹400 crore budget. The first half has been described by some viewers as average, and the lack of emotional depth makes it seem like the film leans heavily on action alone.

While the interval block concludes with a promising twist, the second half fails to maintain the momentum. It lacks engaging scenes and emotional depth, making it harder for audiences to stay invested. Though Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan's commitment to the action sequences is evident, the emotional moments fall flat. Director Ayan Mukerji falters in key areas, ultimately delivering a film that feels average rather than the groundbreaking spy thriller it aimed to be.