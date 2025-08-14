Independence Day 2025: How To Book Tickets For Live Celebrations At Red Fort - Check Here

India's 79th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15, 2025, offer live attendance by ticket booking. Early metro services and affordable tickets make joining the event easy and accessible.

The nation is preparing enthusiastically to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. As every year, the historic Red Fort in Delhi will be the center of the grand celebrations, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national tricolor and deliver his Independence Day address to the nation. This year, the public again has the opportunity to witness the ceremony live by booking tickets, which has been made very simple and accessible.

Watch Independence Day Celebrations Live at Red Fort

The Ministry of Defence has opened online ticket bookings from August 13, allowing citizens to attend the Independence Day celebrations in person. If you wish to watch the flag hoisting ceremony and the Prime Minister's speech live at the Red Fort, you can now book your tickets conveniently from home.

How to Book Tickets?

To book tickets, visit the Ministry of Defence's official gov

Look for the option 'Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking'. You will be required to fill in your name, mobile number, and the number of tickets you want. Additionally, you must upload a valid identification document, such as your Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID, for verification.

Ticket Pricing and Entry Details

Ticket prices vary depending on the seating category:



General tickets: Rs. 20

Standard tickets: Rs. 100 Premium tickets: Rs. 500

Once booked, you will receive an e-ticket which can be saved on your mobile phone or printed out for entry. This e-ticket is mandatory for attending the event.

Early Metro Services for the Celebration

The Independence Day program will officially begin at 7:30 AM on August 15. However, for those wishing to secure a good spot, it is advisable to arrive between 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM. To facilitate this, the Delhi Metro will start its services early, beginning at 4:00 AM on the day of the celebrations, ensuring smooth and easy access to the venue.

This Independence Day, join the nation in celebrating the spirit of freedom and patriotism by witnessing the grand event live at the iconic Red Fort.