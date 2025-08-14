Yaser From Rajouri Wins Gold At National Boxing Championship

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Rajouri- Thirteen-year-old Mohammad Yaser from Rajouri clinched gold at the 4th Sub-Junior U-15 National Boxing Championship held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A trainee at the J&K Sports Council's Khelo India Boxing Centre, Rajouri, Yaser has been training under Khelo India Mentor Ishtiaq Malik. Throughout the championship, the young boxer demonstrated technical precision, strategic execution, and unwavering focus, overcoming formidable opponents on his path to victory.

His coach, Ishtiaq Malik, commended his dedication, saying,“Yaser delivered an outstanding performance in this championship. His consistent effort, commitment to training, and determination to improve have been key to his success.”

Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports, J&K; Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Sarmad Hafeez; and Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul praised the young boxer's accomplishment and extended their congratulations.

Yaser's victory adds another milestone to J&K's growing list of national sports achievements, further inspiring young athletes across the region to pursue their sporting ambitions with determination.

