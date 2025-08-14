Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yaser From Rajouri Wins Gold At National Boxing Championship

Yaser From Rajouri Wins Gold At National Boxing Championship


2025-08-14 01:08:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri- Thirteen-year-old Mohammad Yaser from Rajouri clinched gold at the 4th Sub-Junior U-15 National Boxing Championship held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A trainee at the J&K Sports Council's Khelo India Boxing Centre, Rajouri, Yaser has been training under Khelo India Mentor Ishtiaq Malik. Throughout the championship, the young boxer demonstrated technical precision, strategic execution, and unwavering focus, overcoming formidable opponents on his path to victory.

His coach, Ishtiaq Malik, commended his dedication, saying,“Yaser delivered an outstanding performance in this championship. His consistent effort, commitment to training, and determination to improve have been key to his success.”

Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports, J&K; Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Sarmad Hafeez; and Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul praised the young boxer's accomplishment and extended their congratulations.

Yaser's victory adds another milestone to J&K's growing list of national sports achievements, further inspiring young athletes across the region to pursue their sporting ambitions with determination.

Read Also Player Auction Held for Le Panga Kabaddi League In Sopore Pulwama Athletes Selected for Youth National Kabaddi Championship

MENAFN14082025000215011059ID1109926677

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search