Three Arrested With Pistol, Ammo In North Kashmir's Handwara

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Thursday apprehended three terrorist associates at Hajin Kralgund area of North Kashmir's Handwara.

Officials said that a joint team of police, army and CRPF during search operation arrested three terrorist associates.

The apprehended terrorist associates have been identified as Mohd Iqbal Pandith son of Shareef Din Pandith resident if Bunpora Langate, Sajad Ahmad Shah son of Bashir Ahmad Shah resident of Chekparin and Ishfaq Ahmad Malik son of Shabir Ahmad Malik resident of Kralgund.

From their possession, one pistol, 2 rounds of pistol, 20 rounds of AK and 20 posters were recovered.

Meanwhile, police have registered case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

