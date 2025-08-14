Three Arrested With Pistol, Ammo In North Kashmir's Handwara
Officials said that a joint team of police, army and CRPF during search operation arrested three terrorist associates.
The apprehended terrorist associates have been identified as Mohd Iqbal Pandith son of Shareef Din Pandith resident if Bunpora Langate, Sajad Ahmad Shah son of Bashir Ahmad Shah resident of Chekparin and Ishfaq Ahmad Malik son of Shabir Ahmad Malik resident of Kralgund.
From their possession, one pistol, 2 rounds of pistol, 20 rounds of AK and 20 posters were recovered.
Meanwhile, police have registered case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.Read Also Police Carries Out Searches Across Kulgam To Curb Banned Literature Govt Teacher, 3 Others Booked For Fake Torture Claims In J&K's Rajouri
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment