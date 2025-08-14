Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Arrested With Pistol, Ammo In North Kashmir's Handwara

Three Arrested With Pistol, Ammo In North Kashmir's Handwara


2025-08-14 01:08:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Thursday apprehended three terrorist associates at Hajin Kralgund area of North Kashmir's Handwara.

Officials said that a joint team of police, army and CRPF during search operation arrested three terrorist associates.

The apprehended terrorist associates have been identified as Mohd Iqbal Pandith son of Shareef Din Pandith resident if Bunpora Langate, Sajad Ahmad Shah son of Bashir Ahmad Shah resident of Chekparin and Ishfaq Ahmad Malik son of Shabir Ahmad Malik resident of Kralgund.

From their possession, one pistol, 2 rounds of pistol, 20 rounds of AK and 20 posters were recovered.

Meanwhile, police have registered case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Read Also Police Carries Out Searches Across Kulgam To Curb Banned Literature Govt Teacher, 3 Others Booked For Fake Torture Claims In J&K's Rajouri

MENAFN14082025000215011059ID1109926674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search