Azerbaijan's Energy Reach Extends Toward Moldova Via Romania

Romania is taking decisive steps to strengthen its energy security by deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan, with plans to potentially import up to 9 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually from the Caspian region. The initiative, currently under joint technical and financial evaluation, reflects Bucharest's commitment to diversifying its energy mix and reinforcing regional energy links in the Black Sea basin.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%