Parents Urged To Make Kids' Bedtime Screen-Free As National Campaign Launches With NYC Flash Mob

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To mark the campaign's debut, New Yorkers were treated to an unexpected sight: an entire flash mob of Steve Jobs lookalikes - black turtlenecks, jeans, and all - took to the streets, handing out "iSleep Pro" kits: sleek, phone-style packaging featuring simple sleep masks as a symbol of unplugged rest.

Billed as a "technological bedtime breakthrough," the iSleep Pro kits unveiled the real game-changer: no devices in kids' bedrooms at night - a practice the campaign is calling the seatbelt of our time.

The message was clear: parents must wake up to the growing crisis - with phones and screens invading bedtime, children are sleeping less, struggling more, and paying the price with their health, mood, and academic performance.

"Sleep is as essential to a child's health as nutrition and exercise,but right now, screens are robbing our kids of it," said Dr. Delaney Ruston, physician, filmmaker, and co-founder of the Screen-Free Sleep campaign. " Our campaign empowers parents to make bedrooms device-free at night, building habits that last through the teen years. By making screen-free sleep the norm, we can give our children the rest they need to thrive."

The Alarming Numbers:



1 in 4 tweens sleep with their phone in hand.



Kids with devices in their bedroom are 2.3x more likely to feel tired during the day.

51% of teens get fewer than 7 hours of sleep most nights.

The Solution:



Parents are encouraged to take the pledge at ScreenFreeSleep to:

- phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, gaming devices, even smart speakers - from kids' bedrooms at night.to replace phone alarms.in a secure location (ideally in a parent's bedroom to reduce temptation).

Why It Matters:



Research shows that simply having a device in the room, even if it's not in use, disrupts kids' sleep.



Groundbreaking research shows that sleep deprivation in tweens is associated with MRI-verified disruptions in brain development.

A device-free bedroom supports emotional regulation, attention, and school performance.

How to Get Involved:



Parents can sign the pledge, share the campaign with friends, and bring "iSleep Pro" kits to schools, sports events, and community gatherings to help normalize screen-free sleep - just as seat belts became standard safety practice.

