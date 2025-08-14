Parents Urged To Make Kids' Bedtime Screen-Free As National Campaign Launches With NYC Flash Mob
Billed as a "technological bedtime breakthrough," the iSleep Pro kits unveiled the real game-changer: no devices in kids' bedrooms at night - a practice the campaign is calling the seatbelt of our time.
The message was clear: parents must wake up to the growing crisis - with phones and screens invading bedtime, children are sleeping less, struggling more, and paying the price with their health, mood, and academic performance.
"Sleep is as essential to a child's health as nutrition and exercise,but right now, screens are robbing our kids of it," said Dr. Delaney Ruston, physician, filmmaker, and co-founder of the Screen-Free Sleep campaign. " Our campaign empowers parents to make bedrooms device-free at night, building habits that last through the teen years. By making screen-free sleep the norm, we can give our children the rest they need to thrive."
The Alarming Numbers:
-
1 in 4 tweens sleep with their phone in hand.
Kids with devices in their bedroom are 2.3x more likely to feel tired during the day.
51% of teens get fewer than 7 hours of sleep most nights.
The Solution:
Parents are encouraged to take the pledge at ScreenFreeSleep to:Remove all devices - phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, gaming devices, even smart speakers - from kids' bedrooms at night.
Provide a basic alarm clock to replace phone alarms.
Store devices overnight in a secure location (ideally in a parent's bedroom to reduce temptation).
Why It Matters:
-
Research shows that simply having a device in the room, even if it's not in use, disrupts kids' sleep.
Groundbreaking research shows that sleep deprivation in tweens is associated with MRI-verified disruptions in brain development.
A device-free bedroom supports emotional regulation, attention, and school performance.
How to Get Involved:
Parents can sign the pledge, share the campaign with friends, and bring "iSleep Pro" kits to schools, sports events, and community gatherings to help normalize screen-free sleep - just as seat belts became standard safety practice.
Assets & Interviews Available:
-
Flash Mob & Campaign Photos: HERE
Available experts:
-
Dr. Delaney Ruston - Physician, filmmaker, founder of Screenagers & Screen-Free Sleep
Judith Owens, MD, MPH, expert in pediatric sleep medicine, Boston Children's Hospital
Lauren Hale, Phd, Sleep Expert, Renaissance School of Medicine, NY
To learn more, visit . For additional details or to arrange interviews, please contact [email protected] .
