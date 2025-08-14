Azov Fighters Eliminate 150 Russian Troops In Two Days
It is noted that during the operations carried out by the 1st Corps of the National Guard“Azov” and adjacent and subordinate units, the enemy suffered significant losses.
As a result of the fighting, 151 invaders have been eliminated in the corps' area of responsibility over the past two days. More than 70 invaders were wounded. Eight Russian servicemen were also captured during this period.Read also: Syrskyi allocates additional forces to eliminate saboteurs in Pokrovsk secto
“Combat operations are continuing. Measures are being planned and implemented in the areas of settlements in the zone of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' and the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group,” Ukrainian defenders emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform , the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov” has taken up a specific line of defense in the Pokrovsk direction.
Photo: Kirovograd Visnyk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment