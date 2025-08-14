Azov Fighters Eliminate 150 Russian Troops In Two Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement published by the First Corps of the National Guard“Azov” on Facebook .

It is noted that during the operations carried out by the 1st Corps of the National Guard“Azov” and adjacent and subordinate units, the enemy suffered significant losses.

As a result of the fighting, 151 invaders have been eliminated in the corps' area of responsibility over the past two days. More than 70 invaders were wounded. Eight Russian servicemen were also captured during this period.

allocates additional forces to eliminate saboteurs in Pokrovsk sector

“Combat operations are continuing. Measures are being planned and implemented in the areas of settlements in the zone of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' and the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group,” Ukrainian defenders emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform , the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov” has taken up a specific line of defense in the Pokrovsk direction.

