CS Reviews Progress Under 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'
The meeting was attended by Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME); Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM); Director, SKIMS; Principles of Government Medical Colleges (GMCs); Director, Coordination (Medical Colleges); Director, Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir; HoD, Chest Medicine, GMC Srinagar; and senior faculty members from medical colleges across the UT.
Reviewing the current scenario, the Chief Secretary called for intensified screening drives, particularly targeting vulnerable sections of the population, to curb the spread of TB.
He directed for vigorous contact tracing and mandated that each doctor should adopt at least two TB patients to provide personalised guidance and ensure adherence to treatment protocols. He stressed the importance of home visits by ASHA workers to extend 'at-home' support to patients and enhance recovery rates.
The Chief Secretary also interacted with all Deputy Commissioners to review the availability and utilisation of diagnostic equipment, screening mechanisms, and treatment facilities in their respective districts. He urged them to optimise resources to deliver timely and quality treatment.
He further reviewed the action taken on directives issued earlier by the Lieutenant Governor, emphasising their strict implementation in letter and spirit.
Providing departmental updates, Secretary H&ME, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, informed that CBNAT machines would be deployed to high-need areas for advanced screening. He divulged that the central government has allocated 16 handheld X-ray machines for the UT under the Abhiyan, while additional machines are being procured under Capex to strengthen diagnostic infrastructure.
He assured that all District TB Centres (DTCs) are adequately equipped to meet screening targets, and necessary steps are being taken to ensure patient adoption by doctors and regular ASHA worker visits.
Mission Director, NHM, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, informed that around 5.25 lakh individuals were screened for TB in 2024, while 2.59 lakh have been screened so far in 2025. He shared that the presumptive testing ratio stands at 3,692 per lakh population in Jammu division and 3,890 per lakh in Kashmir division.
The meeting was apprised that Rs2.29 Cr has been disbursed to TB patients under the NikshayPoshanYojana, and 7,891 patients are currently undergoing treatment. Of these, 6,618 have been linked to NikshayMitras for additional support, with the total number of such Mitras in J&K reaching 6,728.
Reiterating the UT administration's commitment to eradicating TB, the Chief Secretary urged coordinated action, community engagement, and optimal utilisation of resources to achieve the objectives of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
