Who Is Ravi Ghai? Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancé Saaniya Chandok's Grandfather And Man Linked To Popular Ice Cream Brand

Who Is Ravi Ghai? Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancé Saaniya Chandok's Grandfather And Man Linked To Popular Ice Cream Brand
There has been no official confirmation from Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, or the Ghai family on reports about the engagement.Here's what we know about Ravi Ghai:
Business platform Crunchbase describes hotelier Ravi Ghai as the chairman of the Graviss Group. Graviss Hospitality, Ltd. owns and operates hotels. The Graviss Group is a big name in the hospitality and food-and-beverage industry in the city from which both Arjun and Saaniya hail.Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar reportedly engaged to Saaniya Chandok: Who is she?
According to Mumbai Mirror , Ravi Ghai played a pivotal role in whipping Iqbal Krishen 'IK' Ghai's ice-cream business into an international entity.
He's part of the 70-year-old family business.
Iqbal Krishan Ghai, called the 'Maharajah of Ice Cream', started out with a small eatery in Connaught Place, New Delhi - churning out homemade ice cream for American troops during World War II.
Soon after, he went on to create Kwality Ice Cream, a brand that practically weaned India's fledgling nation on chocobars, mango duets and cassatas, as per Graviss Group website.Also Read | Graviss Hospitality Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 69.76% YOY
Ravi Ghai earned a degree at Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration. He took over the legacy of his father, Iqbal Krishan, in 1967 - after graduating from Cornell University in 1966. Right now, Ravi Ghai's son Gaurav Ghai is serving as the Chairman of the Graviss Group.
Around three weeks ago, a bitter legal battle erupted between Ravi Ghai and son Gaurav over control of Graviss Hospitality , owner of Mumbai's InterContinental Hotel.Also Read | Why Arjun Tendulkar stopped training under Yograj Singh? Yuvraj's father answers
Allegations of forgery, broken promises, and emotional fallout surfaced. The fight threatened a legacy built by the founders of Kwality Ice Creams.
Ravi is Arjun's future grandfather-in-law.
According to research firm Tracxn, Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited generated a revenue of ₹624 crore for FY23-24. The revenue of Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited has a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% in the last one year.
