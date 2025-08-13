MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Focus Graphite Advances ESIA Reporting at Lac Knife and Accelerates Mineral Resource Expansion at Lac Tetepisca and Announces the Grant of Options and RSUs

Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - August 13, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) (" Focus " or the " Company "), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Québec, is pleased to announce the resumption of work on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (" ESIA ") for its 100%-owned Lac Knife flake graphite project located near Fermont, in the province's prolific iron ore mining district.

The Company has formally re-engaged IOS Geosciences Inc. (" IOS "), a leading Québec-based geological consulting firm and former general contractor on the ESIA, to complete a total of sixteen (16) technical reports required for submission to Québec's environmental and natural resource authorities. These reports represent a major step in advancing the Lac Knife project toward permitting and the goal of mine construction.

The ESIA program, initially launched in 2020, involves multidisciplinary technical evaluations and environmental baseline work conducted across 2020 and 2021. Finalization was delayed due to funding constraints but is now back on track. Report completion is estimated by early 2026, with submissions planned shortly thereafter to the Québec Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and the Fight Against Climate Change (" MDDELCC "), as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (" MRNF ").

The sixteen (16) technical reports in progress cover critical permitting areas, including:



Condemnation and pit wall drilling

Acid-generating potential analysis

Geotechnical drilling and soil mechanics

Soil geochemistry and chemistry baseline

Lake-bottom geochemical and surface water quality surveys

Groundwater habitat assessment and follow-up

Caribou habitat assessment and follow-up Geometallurgical and graphite flake characterization

These comprehensive studies are essential for satisfying Québec's rigorous environmental and social licensing requirements and underscore Focus Graphite's commitment to environmental stewardship and Indigenous engagement through project development.

In parallel, Focus has also authorized IOS proceed with geochemical analysis of over 1,000 split and pulverized drill core samples collected from its 2022 exploration drilling program at the Lac Tétépisca (" Tétépisca ") graphite project. The samples, targeting the Southwest MOGC and West Limb geophysical (MAG-EM) conductors, will undergo carbon and sulfur determinations at certified laboratories.

Upon receipt of assays, IOS will finalize and submit the corresponding technical reports covering 14,900.5 metres of core drilling from 74 holes to the MRNF. An updated Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (" CIM ") and National Instrument (" NI ") 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (" MOGC ") graphite deposit is anticipated in Fall 2025, which will further define Tétépisca's development potential alongside Lac Knife.

"Resuming the ESIA is a pivotal milestone that moves us closer to full permitting and our goal of mine development at Lac Knife," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "With most fieldwork and laboratory studies already complete, we're in a strong position to finalize this critical stage efficiently. At the same time, initiating assay work at Tétépisca to support an upgraded mineral resource estimate reflects our commitment to building value across our entire Québec asset base."

The Company also announced the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Options to purchase up to 4,215,000 Common Shares of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $0.14 per share. The options expire on 13 August, 2030. Additionally, the Company has granted 1,350,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company's restricted share unit and equity incentive plan (the "RSU and EIP Plan"). Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company after the vesting period in accordance with the Plan.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Réjean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

