Egypt's Electricity Minister, Copelouzos Group Discuss Progress On Egyptgreece Power Interconnection

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Essmat met with Dimitris Copelouzos, Chairperson of Greece's Copelouzos Group, and his accompanying delegation to review the latest progress on the Egypt–Europe electricity interconnection project via Greece. The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, also explored opportunities for expanded cooperation in new and renewable energy.

The project is part of Egypt's national strategy to transform the country into a regional hub for energy exchange, diversify energy sources, maximise returns from natural resources, and strengthen the resilience and stability of the national power grid through interconnection with neighbouring countries.

The discussions covered developments in the direct electricity link with Greece, the potential for exporting renewable energy to Europe, and the establishment of large-scale solar and wind power projects in line with Egypt's renewable energy expansion plans. Topics included potential project sites, proposed transmission line routes, results of meetings between the Egyptian and Greek grid operators and the project developer, tendering procedures, European offers, and measures to reinforce the unified grids in both countries to handle additional capacities for transmission to the European network.







Essmat described electricity interconnection projects as“bridges of friendship” that promote sustainable development partnerships. He stressed that linking to Europe through Greece would strengthen Egypt's position as a regional energy hub and boost the economic value of its renewable energy resources. The minister highlighted the Egypt–Greece project as a strategic component of a broader plan to connect with neighbouring countries and ultimately integrate with the European grid.

He underscored the importance of interconnection projects-especially the Greek link-in line with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's vision and the government's policy to consolidate Egypt's role as an energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean. Essmat emphasised that the ministry is following a clear plan to maximise returns from renewable energy and ensure its optimal management and utilisation.

The minister noted that electricity interconnection and energy exchange help achieve a balanced energy mix, particularly for renewables, while delivering economic benefits for all participating countries and stakeholders. He stressed that Egypt remains committed to renewable energy as a cornerstone of its electricity mix, diversifying generation sources, leveraging natural resources, and fostering mutually beneficial international partnerships.