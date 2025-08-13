403
PM, Turkish FM Discuss Gaza Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, met Wednesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Both sides discussed advancing bilateral relations, developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, as well as a variety of topics of shared interest.
HE Sheikh Mohammed underscored the importance of ramping up regional and global efforts to end the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the unhindered and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip, and secure the release of hostages and prisoners.
He further underscored Qatar's full support for all good-faith efforts aimed at settling the Palestinian cause through peaceful means and enforcing the two-state solution.
