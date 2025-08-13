Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM, Turkish FM Discuss Gaza Developments

PM, Turkish FM Discuss Gaza Developments


2025-08-13 11:01:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, met Wednesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Both sides discussed advancing bilateral relations, developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, as well as a variety of topics of shared interest.
HE Sheikh Mohammed underscored the importance of ramping up regional and global efforts to end the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the unhindered and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip, and secure the release of hostages and prisoners.
He further underscored Qatar's full support for all good-faith efforts aimed at settling the Palestinian cause through peaceful means and enforcing the two-state solution.

MENAFN13082025000067011011ID1109926297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search