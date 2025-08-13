Visa Revocations And Restrictions On Brazilian Government Officials And Former PAHO Officials Involved In The Cuban Regime's Labor Export Scheme

Today, the Department of State took steps to revoke visas and impose visa restrictions on several Brazilian government officials, former Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials, and their family members for their complicity with the Cuban regime’s labor export scheme in the Mais Médicos program. These officials were responsible for or involved in abetting the Cuban regime’s coercive labor export scheme, which exploits Cuban medical workers through forced labor. This scheme enriches the corrupt Cuban regime and deprives the Cuban people of essential medical care.

As part of Brazil’s Mais Médicos program, these officials used PAHO as an intermediary with the Cuban dictatorship to implement the program without following Brazilian constitutional requirements, dodging U.S. sanctions on Cuba, and knowingly paying the Cuban regime what was owed to Cuban medical workers. Dozens of Cuban doctors that served in the program have reported being exploited by the Cuban regime as part of the program.

The Department has revoked the visas of Mozart Julio Tabosa Sales and Alberto Kleiman, both of whom worked in Brazil’s Ministry of Health during the Mais Médicos program and played a role in planning and implementing the program. Our action sends an unmistakable message that the United States promotes accountability for those who enable the Cuban regime’s forced labor export scheme.