College Counseling Firm, Prepory, Ranks On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With significant revenue growth over the last three years, Prepory joins a list that has included household names like Microsoft, Meta, and Patagonia, underscoring its rise as a leader in student-first education services.
"When we started Prepory in a college dorm room, we weren't dreaming of Inc. 5000. We were imagining a world where college admissions didn't have to be so hard," said Daniel Santos, CEO and co-founder. "This honor is a testament to the students who trusted us, the families who believed in us, and the team that brought it all to life."
Unlike traditional firms that focus on prestige and pressure, Prepory combines admissions strategy with coaching rooted in emotional intelligence and authenticity. Its team has supported more than 14,000 students across 40+ countries, helping them lead with purpose, not just polish.
This recognition follows the launch of Rory, Prepory's new AI-powered admissions assistant. Designed to make expert coaching more scalable and affordable, Rory offers 24/7 guidance powered by Prepory's proven approach.
"We believe great college advising blends people and technology," added Santos. "Rory helps us do both, without sacrificing care or quality."
About Prepory
Prepory is a global college admissions and career coaching company serving families, schools, and nonprofits in 40+ countries. Its students have gained admission to top institutions including Harvard, Yale, and Stanford. Learn more at .
