PUBMATIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Pubmatic, Inc. On Behalf Of Pubmatic Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in PubMatic and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:PUBM) on behalf of PubMatic stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PubMatic has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 11, 2025, after market hours, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report and disclosed that“beginning in July, [it had seen] a headwind emerge from a top DSP buyer, which recently shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” and that it expected revenue to decline significantly in the third quarter due to“a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners.”

On this news, the price of PubMatic shares declined by $2.23 per share, or approximately 21.1%, from $10.57 per share on August 11, 2025 to close at $8.34 on August 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PubMatic shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

