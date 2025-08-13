RED CAT (RCAT) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Red Cat Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in Red Cat between March 18, 2022 and January 15, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Red Cat on May 23, 2025 with a Class Period from March 18, 2022 and January 15, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Red Cat have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Red Cat, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions to drone industry. Red Cat's products include, among others, the "Teal 2" drone, a small, unmanned aircraft system designed to purportedly "Dominate the Night" during nighttime military operations.

The Red Cat class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Red Cat's Salt Lake City facility's production capacity, and defendants' progress in developing the same, was overstated; and (ii) the overall value of Red Cat's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record Tranche 2 contract (the "SRR Contract") was overstated.

The Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 27, 2023, Red Cat revealed that its Salt Lake City facility could only currently produce 100 drones per month, the facility was still being built, refined, and expanded, and that construction of the facility was only "substantially completed" and potentially could reach a production capacity of 1,000 drones per month over the next 2 to 3 years, but only with additional capital investments and manufacturing efficiencies realized. On this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell nearly 9%, according to the complaint.

Then, on September 23, 2024, the Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that Red Cat announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting losses per share of $0.17, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $2.8 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.07 million. According to the complaint, Red Cat further disclosed that Red Cat had spent "the past four months . . . retooling [the Salt Lake City facility] and preparing for high volume production," while admitting that a "pause in manufacturing of Teal 2 and building Army prototypes impacted Teal 2 sales" because, among other things, Red Cat "couldn't produce and sell Teal 2 units while retooling [its] factory." The Red Cat class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell more than 25%.

Finally, the Red Cat class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging that "[t]he SRR contract that Red Cat won in November and preemptively announced without the Army's permission is much smaller and less favorable than management as intimated," and that "[i]t's highly implausible that a mass-production facility for manufacturing drones has been built at any point in the last two years for less than $1 million." On this news, the price of Red Cat stock fell more than 21% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

