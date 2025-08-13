Equinox Gold Delivers Solid Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|
|
|
|Three months ended
|
|
|Six months ended
|
|Operating data
|Unit
|
|June 30, 2025(5)
|
|
|March 31, 2025
|
|
| June 30,
2024
|
|
|June 30, 2025(5)
|
|
| June 30,
2024
|
|Gold produced from operating assets included in 2025 Guidance
|oz
|
|219,122
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|401,211
|
|
|n/a
|
|Less: Gold produced from Calibre Assets before close of Calibre transaction
|oz
|
|(71,743
|)
|
|n/a
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|(143,282
|)
|
|n/a
|
|Add: Gold produced from assets not included in 2025 Guidance
|oz
|
|3,470
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|38,210
|
|
|n/a
|
|Gold produced(4)
|oz
|
|150,849
|
|
|145,290
|
|
|122,221
|
|
|296,139
|
|
|233,946
|
|Gold sold(4)
|oz
|
|148,938
|
|
|147,920
|
|
|115,423
|
|
|296,858
|
|
|231,927
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz
|
|3,207
|
|
|2,858
|
|
|2,328
|
|
|3,033
|
|
|2,197
|
|Cash costs per oz sold(1)(2)
|$/oz
|
|1,478
|
|
|1,769
|
|
|1,747
|
|
|1,624
|
|
|1,653
|
|Cash costs per oz sold(1)(2) - excluding Los Filos(3)
|$/oz
|
|1,478
|
|
|1,637
|
|
|1,640
|
|
|1,548
|
|
|1,567
|
|AISC per oz sold(1)(2)
|$/oz
|
|1,959
|
|
|2,065
|
|
|2,041
|
|
|2,012
|
|
|1,993
|
|AISC per oz sold(1)(2) - excluding Los Filos(3)
|$/oz
|
|1,959
|
|
|1,979
|
|
|1,925
|
|
|1,968
|
|
|1,861
|
|Financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|M$
|
|478.6
|
|
|423.7
|
|
|269.4
|
|
|902.4
|
|
|510.8
|
|Income from mine operations
|M$
|
|159.8
|
|
|33.7
|
|
|21.2
|
|
|193.5
|
|
|32.6
|
|Net income (loss)
|M$
|
|23.8
|
|
|(75.5
|)
|
|353.5
|
|
|(51.6
|)
|
|310.7
|
|Earnings (loss) per share (basic)
|$/share
|
|0.05
|
|
|(0.17
|)
|
|0.90
|
|
|(0.11
|)
|
|0.87
|
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|M$
|
|200.5
|
|
|137.9
|
|
|45.1
|
|
|338.4
|
|
|97.2
|
|Adjusted net income (loss)(1)
|M$
|
|56.7
|
|
|(36.6
|)
|
|(46.4
|)
|
|20.0
|
|
|(60.8
|)
|Adjusted EPS(1)
|$/share
|
|0.11
|
|
|(0.08
|)
|
|(0.12
|)
|
|0.04
|
|
|(0.17
|)
|Balance sheet and cash flow data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted)
|M$
|
|406.7
|
|
|172.9
|
|
|167.5
|
|
|406.7
|
|
|167.5
|
|Net debt(1)
|M$
|
|1,373.7
|
|
|1,220.0
|
|
|1,308.9
|
|
|1,373.7
|
|
|1,308.9
|
|Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital
|M$
|
|126.0
|
|
|73.3
|
|
|39.7
|
|
|199.3
|
|
|87.4
|
(1) Cash costs per oz sold, AISC per oz sold, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EPS and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.
(2) Consolidated cash cost per oz sold and AISC per oz sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and six months ended June 30, 2025 exclude Castle Mountain results after August 31, 2024 when residual leaching commenced. In addition, figures for the three months ended June 30, 2025 exclude Los Filos as operations were indefinitely suspended on April 1, 2025. Consolidated AISC per oz sold excludes corporate general and administration expenses.
(3) Consolidated cash cost per oz sold and AISC per oz sold have been adjusted to exclude the results from Los Filos, which were excluded from 2025 Guidance.
(4) Gold produced for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes 1,495 and 1,975 ounces produced at Los Filos and Castle Mountain, respectively; gold sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes 2,731 and 1,982 ounces sold at Los Filos and Castle Mountain, respectively.
(5) Operating and financial data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 includes results from the Calibre Assets from the date of acquisition of June 17, 2025 to June 30, 2025.
Consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $902.4 million, including $3.6 million from the Calibre Assets recognized since the closing of the Calibre transaction on June 17, 2025. Had the transaction been effective from January 1, 2025, pro forma consolidated revenue for the first half of the year would have been approximately $1.33 billion, highlighting the enhanced scale and earnings power of the combined company. Looking ahead, the continued ramp-up of the Greenstone Mine and the commencement of production at the Valentine Mine during the third quarter are expected to further strengthen production volumes and financial performance.
2025 GUIDANCE & RECONCILIATION
On June 11, 2025, the Company issued its updated 2025 Guidance to reflect the transaction with Calibre and the slower-than-planned ramp-up of Greenstone. Guidance for Brazil was consolidated on a regional basis and reflects a narrower production guidance range and higher cost expectations due to operational cost pressures. The updated 2025 Guidance incorporates the Calibre Assets on a 100% basis from January 1, 2025. The Company's primary focus for 2025 remains on ramping up the Greenstone Gold Mine and achieving first gold pour at the Valentine Gold Mine, with a targeted ramp-up to nameplate capacity in Q1 2026. Additional development priorities include advancing engineering and permitting for Castle Mountain Phase 2 and initiating underground portal development for the Aurizona underground expansion.
|
|Actuals
|2025 Guidance (1)
|
|H1 2025 (1)
|Consolidated (1)
|Greenstone
|Brazil
|Mesquite
|Pan
|Nicaragua
|Production (oz)
|401,211
|785,000-915,000
|220,000-260,000
|250,000-270,000
|85,000-95,000
|30,000-40,000
|200,000-250,000
|Cash costs ($/oz)(1)(2)
|$1,420
|$1,400-$1,500
|$1,275-$1,375
|$1,725-$1,825
|$1,200-$1,300
|$1,600-$1,700
|$1,200-$1,300
|AISC ($/oz)(1)(2)
|$1,732
|$1,800-$1,900
|$1,700-$1,800
|$2,275-$2,375
|$1,800-$1,900
|$1,600-$1,700
|$1,400-$1,500
(1) 2025 Guidance and H1 2025 Actuals reflect consolidated production from the Equinox Gold and Calibre Assets commencing from January 1, 2025, but excludes production from Los Filos, Castle Mountain and Valentine.
(2) Full-year 2025 cash costs and AISC guidance reflect consolidated costs for the Equinox Gold and Calibre Assets from January 1, 2025, but excludes production and costs associated with Los Filos, Castle Mountain and Valentine. Cash costs per oz sold and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.
(3) Exchange rates assumptions for 2025 cash costs and AISC per oz include the following: BRL 5.25 to USD 1, CAD 1.34 to USD 1 and MXN 18.50 to USD 1.
Further details relating to 2025 Guidance are included in the Company's news release dated June 11, 2025 .
Additional information regarding the Company's financial and operating results can be found in the Company's Q2 2025 Financial Statements and accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. These documents are available for download on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at .
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET) to discuss its second quarter results.
Conference Call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-833-752-3366
International callers: +1 647-846-2813
Webcast Login
/financials
ABOUT EQUINOX GOLD
Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is a Canadian mining company positioned for growth with a strong foundation of high-quality, long-life gold operations in Canada and across the Americas, and a pipeline of development and expansion projects. Founded and chaired by renowned mining entrepreneur Ross Beaty and guided by a seasoned leadership team with broad expertise, the Company is focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence and long-term value creation. Equinox Gold offers investors meaningful exposure to gold with a diversified portfolio and clear path to growth. Learn more at or contact ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment