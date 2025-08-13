GERON (GERN) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Geron Corporation On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Defendants' expectations for the launch and growth potential of Rytelo (imetelstat). The Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Geron's ability to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug and to execute on its commercial plan to target first-line ESA ineligible patients, while continually minimizing the risks associated with the burden of the weekly monitoring requirement for Rytelo and the impacts of seasonality and existing competition on the drug's sales.
If you are a long-term stockholder of Geron, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.
Legal Disclaimer:
