Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Nursing Home Bedsore Lawyer in Tampa for 2025 , a distinction that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's extensive experience and reputation for taking on some of the most significant personal injury and medical malpractice cases in Florida's history.

Representing injury victims since 1993, the firm has built a reputation for fighting relentlessly against insurance companies and large corporations. With multiple attorneys recognized as Top Rated Medical Malpractice Lawyers, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers brings decades of combined experience and has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients in nursing home bedsore and other complex medical malpractice cases. Known for taking on challenging, high-stakes cases, the firm maintains a small caseload to ensure dedicated attention for every client.

The firm assists families in preventing and documenting pressure injuries by clarifying turning schedules, proper use of support surfaces, wound staging with photographs, and timely care plan updates. Percy Martinez explains that these tools give caregivers the ability to create an accurate, chronological record - from the first sign of redness to full healing or escalation - that can stand up in both medical and legal contexts.

Helping Tampa Families Track and Escalate Bedsore Care

The firm notes that in recent months, more caregivers in Tampa have used its Photo and Note Method to:



Perform and document daily skin checks with date-stamped photos

Maintain mobility logs and nutrition notes for residents

Request and store wound care plans, progress notes, and specialist consult reports Recognize and act when escalation or hospital transfer is necessary

According to Percy Martinez, this approach ensures families have the documentation needed for both immediate care improvements and future legal action if required.

Case Results in Bedsore Negligence Litigation

The firm reports securing both confidential settlements and public verdicts in bedsore injury cases, including:



$2.8 million – wrongful death from infected stage 4 bedsore

$1.5 million – multiple ulcers due to inadequate repositioning and poor nutrition $975,000 – severe ulcer requiring hospitalization and surgical intervention

Percy Martinez notes that damages in these cases often include medical expenses, relocation costs, pain and suffering, and wrongful death compensation.

Timelines for Bedsore Negligence Cases in Florida

Percy Martinez explains that these cases typically follow:



3–6 months – record gathering, wound care expert review, and facility inspection

90 days – presuit notice period under Florida law 12–24 months – litigation, mediation, and possible trial

Complex cases involving multiple defendants or severe injury outcomes may take longer.

Standard of Care in Bedsore Prevention and Treatment

The firm emphasizes that nursing homes are required to:



Conduct daily skin assessments for at-risk residents

Implement repositioning schedules and pressure-relieving devices

Ensure proper nutrition and hydration to promote skin integrity

Accurately stage and document wounds with photographic evidence Escalate care promptly when wounds worsen

Percy Martinez notes that his team reviews all available documentation and compares it to accepted standards to uncover negligence.

Cost to Clients

The firm handles bedsore cases on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. Percy Martinez explains that all case expenses, including expert wound care reviews and photographic evidence analysis, are advanced and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Florida and representing clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles nursing home bedsore cases, elder neglect, medical malpractice, surgical error, hospital negligence, and wrongful death claims. The firm partners with leading wound care specialists, nurses, and medical experts to hold facilities accountable for preventable harm - and has the resources and track record to take on the largest insurance companies and corporate defendants.

