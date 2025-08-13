Expansion & Investment Trends In Singapore Data Center Upcoming Data Center Facilities Set To Transform Singapore Market Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio"Discover Insights on 49 Data Center Facilities Across 3 Key Regions in Singapore

Arizton published latest research on the Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio

Singapore Data Center Market Database Report Scope

Existing Data Centers: 44

Upcoming Data Centers: 5

More than 150 MW of new power capacity is expected to be installed in Singapore by 2026, with a significant concentration in the eastern and southern regions. By 2030, the market is projected to add over 300 MW of total power capacity and more than 30,000 rack spaces, reflecting continued expansion across multiple regions.

The eastern and southern regions of Singapore continue to account for over 60% of the current and upcoming data center capacity, supported by both hyperscale and colocation developments.

This report covers the Singapore data center facilities analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed profiles of 44 existing data centers

In-depth review of 5 upcoming data centers

Coverage of Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (44 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data Center Construction Contractors

Data Center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

List of Investors/Operators Covered

AirTrunk

ByteDance

BDx, CapitaLand

China Mobile International,

DayOne (GDS Services),

Digital Realty,

Empyrion Digital, Equinix,

Epsilon Telecommunications,

Global Switch,

Iron Mountain,

Keppel DC REIT,

Mapletree (StarHub),

Mapletree Investment Trust,

NTT DATA,

Nxera (Singtel),

Nxera (Singtel) – CapitaLand,

Princeton Digital Group,

Racks Central,

ST Engineering,

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres,

Telehouse (KDDI),

Telin Singapore

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How many existing data center facilities are there in Singapore?

How many upcoming data center facilities are there in Singapore?

