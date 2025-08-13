Expansion & Investment Trends In Singapore Data Center Upcoming Data Center Facilities Set To Transform Singapore Market Arizton
More than 150 MW of new power capacity is expected to be installed in Singapore by 2026, with a significant concentration in the eastern and southern regions. By 2030, the market is projected to add over 300 MW of total power capacity and more than 30,000 rack spaces, reflecting continued expansion across multiple regions.
The eastern and southern regions of Singapore continue to account for over 60% of the current and upcoming data center capacity, supported by both hyperscale and colocation developments.
This report covers the Singapore data center facilities analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed profiles of 44 existing data centers
In-depth review of 5 upcoming data centers
Coverage of Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore
Existing white-floor space (square feet)
Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
Current IT load capacity (2025)
Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4)
Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (44 Facilities)
Market Snapshot
Location (Region/Country/City)
Facility Address
Operator/Owner Name
Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)
Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
Rack Capacity
Year of Operations
Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)
Investment Snapshot
Location (Region/Country/City)
Investor Name
Area (White-Floor Area)
Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
Investment ($ Million)
Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
Announcement Year
Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
Data Center Construction Contractors
Data Center Infrastructure Providers
New Entrants
Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
Corporate and Government Agencies
List of Investors/Operators Covered
AirTrunk
ByteDance
BDx, CapitaLand
China Mobile International,
DayOne (GDS Services),
Digital Realty,
Empyrion Digital, Equinix,
Epsilon Telecommunications,
Global Switch,
Iron Mountain,
Keppel DC REIT,
Mapletree (StarHub),
Mapletree Investment Trust,
NTT DATA,
Nxera (Singtel),
Nxera (Singtel) – CapitaLand,
Princeton Digital Group,
Racks Central,
ST Engineering,
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres,
Telehouse (KDDI),
Telin Singapore
How many existing data center facilities are there in Singapore?
How many upcoming data center facilities are there in Singapore?
About Our Data Center Capabilities
Arizton's team of principal consultants and analysts work towards publishing extensive secondary and primary research that is credible, resourceful, and data driven. With over 5 years of experience, Arizton has helped several Fortune 500 companies with data-driven insights that enabled them to expand their businesses to niche regions, added over a billion dollars in revenues, and effective go-to-market strategies. We offer various product portfolios to meet the clients' requirements, which align with their key business strategies and identify high-value growth avenues.
Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to gain access to premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.
