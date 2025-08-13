Master Adjuster Training Course Comes To Tampa, Florida Elite Public Adjuster Education From The Most Credentialed Expert In The U.S.
Hosted by Merlin Law Group at the historic Le Méridien Tampa, The Courthouse, this in-person, three-day course delivers advanced knowledge, practical strategies, and industry-leading insights for adjusters nationwide.
This exclusive course is taught by David B. Skipton, widely recognized as the most credentialed public insurance adjuster in the country, alongside Justin Skipton, Vice President and Partner at Skipton Claims Management.
With more than three decades of claims handling experience and over $100 million in claims resolved, the instructors bring unmatched expertise in first-party property claims, insurance policy interpretation, and damage valuation.
Course Highlights:
-
Approved for Continuing Education (CE) credits in Texas, Florida, and California
450+ page course manual ($395 value) with 30+ years of research, case law, sample letters, and best practices
A copy of David Skipton's new book, Broken Promises: How Insurers Put Profits Over Promises
Guest speakers: Chip Merlin and Steven Bush of Merlin Law Group
Networking cocktail hour, catered breakfasts and lunches, and an evening boat cruise & dinner
Registration Details: More Information Here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment