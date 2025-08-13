Master Adjuster Training Course Comes To Tampa, Florida Elite Public Adjuster Education From The Most Credentialed Expert In The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews)Public insurance adjusters seeking the highest level of professional training can now register for the Master Adjuster Training Course, the premier public adjuster continuing education program in the United States.

Hosted by Merlin Law Group at the historic Le Méridien Tampa, The Courthouse, this in-person, three-day course delivers advanced knowledge, practical strategies, and industry-leading insights for adjusters nationwide.

This exclusive course is taught by David B. Skipton, widely recognized as the most credentialed public insurance adjuster in the country, alongside Justin Skipton, Vice President and Partner at Skipton Claims Management.

With more than three decades of claims handling experience and over $100 million in claims resolved, the instructors bring unmatched expertise in first-party property claims, insurance policy interpretation, and damage valuation.

Approved for Continuing Education (CE) credits in Texas, Florida, and California

450+ page course manual ($395 value) with 30+ years of research, case law, sample letters, and best practices

A copy of David Skipton's new book, Broken Promises: How Insurers Put Profits Over Promises

Guest speakers: Chip Merlin and Steven Bush of Merlin Law Group Networking cocktail hour, catered breakfasts and lunches, and an evening boat cruise & dinner



Registration Details: More Information Here