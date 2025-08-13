Schizophrenia Market Outlook 2034 Clinical Trials, Market Size, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Schizophrenia Market"Schizophrenia Market Size in the 7MM was approximately USD 7,972.0 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Schizophrenia Market Summary

In 2022, the US led the 7MM market, valued at USD 5.75 billion , with further growth expected by 2034. The Schizophrenia market is projected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising disease awareness, improved diagnostics, and the development of more effective treatments . Schizophrenia prevalence is expected to increase during the forecast period, though diagnosis often faces delays due to stigma, fear, and symptom overlap with other mental health conditions. While there is no cure, current treatment focuses on symptom management and relapse prevention through a combination of pharmacological and psychosocial therapies. Antipsychotic drugs particularly second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs)-dominate treatment, with FDA-approved oral options like CAPLYTA, VRAYLAR, LYBALVI, REXULTI, and LATUDA . Generic competition, such as for LATUDA, is impacting market revenues. Long-acting injectables (LAIs) like ARISTADA, ABILIFY MAINTENA , and INVEGA products are gaining attention for reducing hospitalization risks. Despite progress, patient non-adherence remains a challenge, and current drugs have limited impact on cognitive and negative symptoms. Emerging therapies, including Ulotaront and brilaroxazine, aim to address unmet needs. Notably, FDA approval of BMS's COBENFY in 2024-the first muscarinic agonist for schizophrenia in 35 years-marks a significant innovation in treatment options.

DelveInsight's "Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report offers a comprehensive analysis of Schizophrenia, encompassing historical and forecasted epidemiology along with market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The report provides up-to-date information on existing treatment strategies, emerging therapies, market share of different drug classes, and the estimated market size from 2020 to 2034. Covering seven key markets, it delivers detailed insights into current treatment practices and clinical algorithms for Schizophrenia. Additionally, it assesses major market drivers, challenges, and unmet medical needs to pinpoint growth opportunities and determine the overall potential of the Schizophrenia market.

Some facts of the Schizophrenia Market Report are:



May 2025: Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported that the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Bysanti (milsaperidone) without identifying any review concerns, setting February 21, 2026, as the target decision date. Milsaperidone, a novel chemical entity and active metabolite of iloperidone, has demonstrated dose-dependent bioequivalence to iloperidone in clinical trials.

April 2025: CMG Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of CHA Biotech, secured FDA approval for Mezofy (formerly Depipzo), an oral film formulation of aripiprazole for schizophrenia. Designed to improve adherence, Mezofy dissolves in the mouth without requiring water, addressing common compliance issues.

March 2025: Vanda Pharmaceuticals submitted an NDA to the FDA seeking marketing authorization for Bysanti (milsaperidone) in the treatment of acute bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia. The application is supported by several clinical studies assessing the drug's safety and efficacy.

In March 2025, Spinogenix announced results of a Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Phase 2 Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacodynamics of SPG302 in Adult Participants Diagnosed With Schizophrenia

January 2025: Boehringer announced that its Phase III CONNEX trials for the experimental schizophrenia treatment iclepertin failed to meet primary and key secondary endpoints, showing no significant cognitive or functional benefit over placebo after six months in any of the three studies.

January 2025: Johnson & Johnson and Intra-Cellular Therapies revealed a definitive acquisition agreement, with J&J set to purchase all outstanding shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies for $132.00 per share in cash, valuing the deal at approximately $14.6 billion.

In January 2025, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Announced results of a Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel Controlled Study on the Efficacy and Safety of QLM1016 in the Treatment of Schizophrenia

In January 2025, German healthcare giant Boehringer Ingelheim has announced that its drug iclepertin, designed for patients living with cognitive impairment as a result of schizophrenia, has missed all primary and secondary endpoints in three Phase III studies.

In December 2024, Adams Clinical, LLC (“Adams”, or the“Company”), a leading Neuroscience-focused clinical trial site network announced today that it has agreed on terms of the intent to partner with InSite Clinical Research (“InSite”), a clinical trial site in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with expertise in inpatient and outpatient clinical trials for psychiatric and neurologic illnesses, including Schizophrenia.

In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of Schizophrenia were estimated to be approximately 6,029,994 in 2022, of which the US accounted for around 45.05%, while EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 37.36%, and Japan accounted for approximately 17.59% of the total prevalent cases.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for nearly 37.20% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Schizophrenia, with nearly 1,412,470 cases in 2022 . These cases are expected to increase during the study period (2020–2034).

As per DelveInsight analysis, EU4 and the UK accounted for around 1,588,816 diagnosed prevalent cases of Schizophrenia in 2022. These cases are expected to change during the study period (2020–2034)

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest prevalent cases of Schizophrenia, representing nearly 28.50% of the cases, followed by the UK, and France, while Spain had the least cases in 2022

According to estimates based on DelveInsight's epidemiology model, Schizophrenia exhibits a higher male preponderance than females in the US. Of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the US, nearly 53.63% were males and 46.37% were females, in 2022.

The leading Schizophrenia Companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Karuna Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sunivion/PsychoGenics, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda, Minerva Neurosciences, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Lyndra Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others. Promising Schizophrenia Therapies such as HS-10380, NBI-1117568, ANAVEX3-71 oral capsules, SPG302, CVL-231 30 mg, Cariprazine, Lumateperone 42 mg, Aripiprazole Lauroxil, CVL-231 15 mg, Valbenazine, Brilaroxazine, and others.

Schizophrenia Overview

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. Schizophrenia often leads to difficulties in distinguishing between reality and hallucinations, impairing daily functioning. Schizophrenia symptoms are categorized into positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms. Schizophrenia positive symptoms include hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized speech, while schizophrenia negative symptoms involve social withdrawal, lack of motivation, and emotional flatness. Schizophrenia cognitive symptoms affect memory, attention, and problem-solving skills.

Schizophrenia causes are not fully understood, but schizophrenia risk factors include genetic predisposition, chemical imbalances in the brain, prenatal complications, and environmental triggers. Schizophrenia diagnosis is based on clinical assessments, medical history, and behavioral evaluations. Schizophrenia treatment typically involves antipsychotic medications, psychotherapy, and psychosocial support. Schizophrenia patients often require long-term schizophrenia management to improve quality of life.

Schizophrenia research is advancing with novel schizophrenia therapies, including targeted drug development, brain stimulation techniques, and digital interventions. Schizophrenia clinical trials continue to explore innovative treatments to address schizophrenia unmet needs. Schizophrenia awareness and early diagnosis play a crucial role in schizophrenia prognosis. As schizophrenia treatment options evolve, schizophrenia patients and caregivers can expect better outcomes and improved schizophrenia care.

Schizophrenia Market

The schizophrenia treatment landscape includes antipsychotic medications, psychological counseling, social support, cognitive behavioral therapy, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Antipsychotics, primarily targeting dopamine modulation, remain the standard, with FDA-approved oral drugs such as CAPLYTA, VRAYLAR, LYBALVI, REXULTI, LATUDA, FANAPT, and ABILIFY MYCITE dominating the market. However, generics like LATUDA and REXULTI are reshaping competition. Current therapies mainly address positive symptoms, leaving cognitive and negative symptoms insufficiently treated, with non-adherence posing a significant challenge.

Emerging therapies from schizophrenia companies like Boehringer Ingelheim, Karuna Therapeutics, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, and Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka aim to offer novel mechanisms and broader symptom management. In 2022, the schizophrenia market size in the 7MM was USD 7,972 million, led by the US at USD 5,749 million. EU4 and the UK contributed USD 1,547.1 million, with Germany as the largest market in the region. Japan accounted for USD 675.9 million. The market is expected to grow steadily through 2034, driven by disease awareness and new drug launches.

The schizophrenia market is driven by the rising prevalence of the disorder globally, increasing awareness of mental health conditions, and advancements in antipsychotic drug development. The growing adoption of long-acting injectable therapies, improved diagnostic capabilities, and expanding healthcare access in emerging economies further support market growth.

Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research to develop novel therapies with better efficacy and fewer side effects, contributing to the expansion of the treatment landscape.

However, the market also faces several barriers. These include the high cost of newer treatment options, limited availability of mental health resources in low- and middle-income countries, and significant social stigma associated with psychiatric disorders, which often delays diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the complex pathophysiology of schizophrenia poses challenges in drug development, and many patients exhibit poor adherence to treatment due to side effects or lack of insight into their condition, which hampers therapeutic outcomes and overall market progress.

Schizophrenia Epidemiology

In 2022, the 7MM recorded approximately 6,029,994 schizophrenia prevalent cases, with the US representing 45.05%, EU4 and the UK 37.36%, and Japan 17.59%. The US had about 1,412,470 diagnosed cases (37.20% of 7MM), expected to rise by 2034. EU4 and the UK reported 1,588,816 diagnosed cases, with Germany leading (28.50%), followed by the UK and France, and Spain with the lowest. In the US, males accounted for 53.63% of diagnosed cases, females 46.37%. Severity distribution showed mild cases at 567,336, moderate at 37.03%, and severe at 22.81%. Japan ranked second in prevalence within the 7MM.

Schizophrenia Epidemiology Segmented by:



Total prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Total diagnosed Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Gender-specific Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Severity-specific Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Age-specific Treated Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM Total Treated Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Schizophrenia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Schizophrenia drugs recently launched in the Schizophrenia market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Schizophrenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Schizophrenia Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Schizophrenia market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Schizophrenia Pipeline Development Activities

The Schizophrenia report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Schizophrenia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Emerging Schizophrenia Drugs

Ulotaront (SEP-363856) – Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Ulotaront is an oral small-molecule TAAR1 agonist with serotonin 5-HT1A agonist activity, developed by Sunovion Pharma and PsychoGenics. It is notable for lacking affinity for dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. The drug was discovered using PsychoGenics' in vivo phenotypic SmartCube platform combined with AI algorithms. In May 2019, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for ulotaront in treating schizophrenia.

Brilaroxazine (RP-5063) – Reviva Pharmaceuticals Brilaroxazine is a novel chemical entity with high affinity and selectivity for multiple serotonin receptors (5-HT1A, 5-HT2A, 5-HT2B, 5-HT7) and dopamine receptors (D2, D3, D4). It acts as a multimodal modulator and is being developed for schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric conditions. Reviva recently announced positive topline data and successful completion of the Phase III RECOVER trial, demonstrating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of once-daily brilaroxazine in adults with acute schizophrenia.

Request for a sample report to understand more about the Schizophrenia pipeline development activities @ Schizophrenia Clinical Trials and Drug Advancements

Schizophrenia Therapeutics Assessment

Prominent companies are taking proactive steps in the Schizophrenia Therapeutics market to create innovative treatments, thereby influencing the growth of the Schizophrenia treatment industry in the near future. Some of these key companies include Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX), Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RVPH), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX), Takeda (TYO: 4502), Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV), Newron Pharmaceuticals (BIT: NWRN), and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) are among the key players in the neuropsychiatric drug development landscape. While Boehringer Ingelheim, Sunovion/PsychoGenics, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Lyndra Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, and others.

Schizophrenia Report Key Insights

1. Schizophrenia Patient Population

2. Schizophrenia Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Schizophrenia Market

4. Schizophrenia Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Schizophrenia Market Opportunities

6. Schizophrenia Therapeutic Approaches

7. Schizophrenia Pipeline Analysis

8. Schizophrenia Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Schizophrenia Market

