Faith Meets Fashion: Alhayafashion Redefines Modestwear For Muslim Americans With Style, Speed, And Purpose

NEW YORK, USA - August 13, 2025 - In an era where identity and expression matter more than ever, AlHayaFashion is quickly emerging as a leading voice in modest fashion - not just as a brand, but as a movement empowering Muslims in the West . Founded in 2023 by New York-based entrepreneur Sakil Kapadia , the platform blends tradition, accessibility, and style, helping Muslims across the U.S. reconnect with their faith through fashion .

At its core, AlHaya Fashion is more than a modest clothing store. It is a faith-centered lifestyle hub , offering ethically sourced thobes, abayas, prayerwear, hijabs, Islamic toys, and gift kits - all designed to celebrate Islamic identity in a modern world.

“We didn't want to just sell thobes and abayas - we wanted to create a space where Muslims in the West feel proud to live by their deen and still belong in modern society,” says Kapadia.

Over the past three years, AlHaya Fashion has experienced rapid growth , serving customers in all 50 states . Its success is built on a mission to make modestwear accessible to all - eliminating the long shipping delays and high costs tied to international modestwear shopping. Instead, AlHaya offers:



Fast U.S. shipping

Local pickup options in New York

Easy returns Affordable prices without sacrificing quality

“Modesty shouldn't be a luxury,” Kapadia adds.“Whether you're a student, a parent, or someone rediscovering their deen, we want our clothes to be within reach - not just for Eid, but for everyday life .”

More Than Modesty - A Fashion Statement

Sourced directly from Dubai, Oman, and Morocco , AlHaya's clothing carries the authenticity of heritage while embracing modern design aesthetics . This has allowed thobes, abayas, and jilbabs to become everyday wardrobe staples , even among non-Muslims who appreciate the style, comfort, and cultural richness.

“My Go-To for Modest Style!” says one customer.“They really get what we're looking for.”

Another customer writes,“Excellent quality thobe ... looks premium but is very affordable. Fast shipping in the USA.”

The brand's reach continues to grow as modest fashion becomes more mainstream , moving beyond labels of“religious wear” and evolving into a form of self-expression and identity - rooted in faith but open to all.

Community Impact and Islamic Values

AlHaya Fashion doesn't stop at clothing. Its blog features articles inspired by hadith, post-Ramadan reflections , and reminders to stay spiritually grounded amid modern distractions. Through content, conversation, and fashion, AlHaya helps Muslims live modestly and meaningfully.

“We believe modesty is not restriction - it's protection,” says Kapadia.“Our slogan, Inspired by Deen, Designed for You , reflects that deeply.”

About AlHaya Fashion

Founded in 2023 by Sakil Kapadia, AlHaya Fashion is a New York-based online platform dedicated to modest fashion, Islamic values, and accessible living. With a focus on fast U.S. shipping, affordable pricing, and high-quality clothing sourced from Dubai, Oman, and Morocco, AlHayaFashion serves a nationwide Muslim audience seeking style without compromise - and purpose in every purchase.

For press inquiries, interviews, or collaborations, please contact: Sakil Kapadia