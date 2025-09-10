Lynne Michelle Swarts
Dr Lynne Swarts is a cultural and intellectual historian, Senior Academic Tutor and Sessional Academic at the University of Sydney. Her special interest is in European Jewish history, gender studies and visual culture. Her book, Gender, Orientalism, and the Jewish Nation: Women in the Art of Ephraim Moses Lilien (Bloomsbury Press 2020), was republished in paperback edition in 2021. She has been a Sir Zelman Cowen University Fellow at Hebrew University, Jerusalem and has published in feminist and interdisciplinary journals, including Shofar (2021), Studies for Contemporary Jewry (2020), Nashim (2018), The Journal of the Australian Association of Jewish Studies, The Journal of Social Educators of Australia, plus Tablet, and The Conversation. Her chapters appear in The Bible Retold by Jewish artists, Writers, Composers and Filmmakers, by Sheffield Press (2015) and in the forthcoming The Palgrave Handbook on Australia and the Holocaust (2025). She has a PhD in History (University of Sydney), MA in Art History (Hons, UNSW), Post-Grad Diploma in Museum Studies and Bachelor of Education.Experience
-
–present
Honorary Research Associate, Department of History, SOPHI, Faculty of Arts and Social Science, University of Sydney
-
2015
The University of Sydney, PhD/History
