Egypt's Denounces Netanyahu's Statement About Great Israel


2025-08-13 07:05:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt condemned on Wednesday the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement about the creation of a "Great Israel" that includes parts of several Arab countries and asked the Israeli government to provide clarifications for it.
This statement reflect an approach that rejects peace and fuels instability in the region, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It also defies the regional and international efforts to achieve security and peace for all peoples of the region, it added.
The Egyptian Ministry emphasized that the sole path toward peace in the region is ending the war in Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 borders.
On Tuesday, Netanyahu said he is on a "historic and spiritual mission" and feels "very" attached to the vision of so-called 'Greater Israel', which includes territories earmarked for the Palestinian state and potentially parts of present-day Jordan and Egypt. (end)
