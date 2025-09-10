Chang He
Dr Chang He is an Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences, University of Queensland. Dr He was an Axa Research Fellow at the University of Queensland from 2021-2022, where he investigated biomarkers of emerging contaminants for human biomonitoring. Dr He also holds a PhD in environmental sciences from UQ.
Dr He is a co-author of the chapter titled "Organophosphate flame retardants in the environment: source, occurrence, and human exposure" in "Volume 88: Emerging halogenated flame retardants in the atmosphere" of Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, published in 2020, and a co-author of more than 50 articles that have been published in journals.
Dr He is also a Professor of Environmental Sciences at Guangdong University of Technology.
Professor of environmental sciences, The University of Queensland
