M. Hadi Amini is an Associate Professor at the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences at the College of Engineering and Computing, Florida International University (FIU). He is the founding director of Sustainability, Optimization, and Learning for InterDependent networks laboratory (), director of the ADvanced education and research for Machine learning-driven critical Infrastructure REsilience (ADMIRE) Center (funded by the US DHS), and Associate Director of the US DOT Transportation Center for Cybersecurity and Resiliency (TraCR). He received his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 2019, where he received his M.Sc. degree in 2015. He also holds a doctoral degree in Computer Science and Technology. Since founding solid lab, his research on advanced machine learning algorithms/optimization and their applications has been extensively funded by various federal and state agencies, with a total funding of $4.7M ($2.92M as PI and $1.78M as Co-PI).

His research interests include distributed machine learning/optimization algorithms, federated learning, interdependent networks, and cyber-physical-social resilience and cybersecurity. Application domains include smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, healthcare, and energy systems. Hadi is a Senior Member of IEEE, and a life member of IEEE-Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN), the honor society of IEEE. He served as President of Carnegie Mellon University Energy Science and Innovation Club; as a technical program committee of several IEEE and ACM conferences; and as the lead editor for a book series on ''Sustainable Interdependent Networks'' since 2017. He also serves as Associate Editor of Data Science for Communications (Frontiers in Communications and Networks). He has published more than 150 refereed journal and conference papers, and book chapters. He edited/authored eight books. He is the co-recipient of the best paper award from“2019 IEEE Conference on Computational Science & Computational Intelligence”, 2021 best journal paper award from“Springer Nature Operations Research Forum Journal”, the Excellence in Teaching Award from FIU School of Computing and Information Sciences in 2020, 2023 Faculty Senate Excellence in Teaching Award from the Office of Faculty Leadership and Success at Florida International University, best reviewer award from four IEEE Transactions, the best journal paper award in“Journal of Modern Power Systems and Clean Energy”, and the dean's honorary award from the President of Sharif University of Technology.

