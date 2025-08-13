403
Trump Set to Participate in Virtual Ukraine Meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to participate in a virtual summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, a White House official confirmed to media on Tuesday. The official, speaking anonymously, verified Trump’s attendance at the Wednesday meeting following an invitation extended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who announced the gathering a day earlier. This event precedes Trump’s face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled in Alaska just two days later.
German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius outlined the agenda for Wednesday’s online summit, stating it will address "further options to exert pressure on Russia" as well as "preparations for possible peace negotiations and related questions regarding territorial claims and security guarantees."
The meeting will convene heads of state and government from Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, the UK, and Ukraine, alongside prominent figures including the president of the European Commission, the European Council’s leader, NATO Secretary General, and the US Vice President.
Earlier Tuesday, the White House tempered expectations for the upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Anchorage, Alaska, describing it as primarily a "listening exercise" for the US president. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters the Alaska talks on Friday will be aimed at setting a "goal" whereby the president can "walk away with a better understanding of how we can end this war."
Leavitt emphasized, "Only one party that's involved in this war is going to be present, and so this is for the president to go and to get a more firm and better understanding of how we can hopefully bring this war to an end." She noted that Zelenskyy will not attend the meeting, highlighting that the dialogue is occurring at Putin’s request.
This summit marks the first in-person meeting between the sitting presidents of Russia and the US since June 2021, when Putin and then-US President Joe Biden met in Geneva, Switzerland. Additionally, it will be the first time a Russian president has set foot on Alaskan soil since the territory was sold by the Russian Empire to the US in 1867.
