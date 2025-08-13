Guidehouse Research Report Highlights Opportunity For Value-Based Pricing In Energy Software Market

As utilities embrace digital transformation, flexible pricing models offer a logical-yet-untapped competitive differentiator for energy software providers

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Research explores the evolving landscape of software pricing models for energy providers.

Electric utilities, by and large, trail other industries in the pace of digital innovation. Emerging competitive pressures, however, are prompting a paradigm shift in utility motivations and technology innovation. Just a decade ago, many utilities were still employing rudimentary approaches, such as excel spreadsheets for customer and asset data, and exclusively using on-premises software. Yet, as utilities became more familiar with terms like smart grid, cloud, modularity, microservices, etc., mass adoption naturally followed-because it made sense.

According to a new report from Guidehouse Research, electric utilities are increasingly interested in alternative pricing models that directly align with their specific needs and objectives. While most energy software providers continue to employ simplistic pricing models, several have shifted towards flexible and tailored pricing models to enhance their overall competitiveness. This mirrors a larger macrotrend seen throughout other industries – from agriculture and healthcare to cybersecurity and oil & gas.

"There is a growing shift toward usage-, performance-, and value-based pricing among more innovative vendors," says Mike Kelly, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Research. "Pricing model innovation is one of the next logical, lucrative, and untapped opportunities in the electric utility industry."

According to the report, Guidehouse Research suggests energy industry software vendors should:



Make value-based pricing an exploratory action item if not yet an available purchasing option.

Accentuate and differentiate via value-based pricing to hedge against competitive disadvantages. Develop creative, tailored, and flexible pricing models under the banner of customer choice.

The report, Energy Software Pricing Models Are Ripe For Value-Based Innovations , explores the evolving landscape of pricing models in the energy software market. It examines how most vendors continue to rely on traditional pricing approaches that offer customers limited flexibility and choice. It also analyzes how utilities' increasing preference for alternative pricing models presents a key opportunity for software providers to modernize their strategies and close a long-standing market gap. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Research website .

About Guidehouse Research

Guidehouse Research, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Research can be found at guidehouseresearch .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Energy Software Pricing Models Are Ripe for Value-Based Innovations, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Research based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

