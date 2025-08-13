Turbine Services Global Industry Report 2024-2035 Growth Opportunities In New Technology Development, Spare Parts And Cybersecurity, & Partnerships, Mergers, And Acquisitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The turbine services industry presents market opportunities through advancements in digital technologies, hydrogen integration, and emissions reduction. Growth is driven by power demand and infrastructure needs, especially in OEM sales. Challenges include data security concerns and fluctuating oil prices impacting technology adoption.

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turbine Services Industry, Global, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the global turbine services industry, examining the factors that influence market shifts. While the global turbine services industry is relatively mature, there is significant potential for innovation in introducing advanced solutions. The turbine services market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2024 and 2035, driven by increasing power demand and the need for new products to service an aging infrastructure.

This demand will further boost original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales and service revenues. The report analyzes the factors that drive and restrain market growth, identifying the trends that will shape the future of the industry. It also highlights key companies to watch in this space and tracks new entrants. The analysis emphasizes the transformative role digital technologies are expected to play in the industry and their impact on future contracting. Additionally, it outlines growth opportunities arising from changes in the market for industry players and stakeholders to leverage.

The report is segmented by region, including North America; Europe; Latin America; Africa; the Middle East; China; India and other South Asian countries; ASEAN member states; East Asia; Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) and the Pacific; and Russia and other countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The base year for the report is 2024, and the forecast period extends from 2025 to 2035.

Scope of Analysis



This study includes the servicing of gas turbines and steam turbines in the steam turbine service market.

Gas turbines: Gas turbines include a combustion machine that converts gaseous or liquid fuel to mechanical power and thrust. This power then drives generators to generate electricity or to rotate industrial machinery within the gas turbine market.

Steam turbines: A steam turbine is a machine that uses thermal energy from pressurized steam to do mechanical work, such as running generators or driving other industrial machinery in the industrial steam turbine market.

End-user industries: Industrial, oil & gas, and utility sectors in both the gas turbine market and steam turbine service market.

Regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, China, India and other countries in South Asia, ASEAN member states, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and the Pacific, Russia and other countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Service verticals: Digital services, upgrades, repairs, parts, and field services in the steam turbine service market.

The Impact of the Top Strategic Imperatives on the Turbine Services Industry

Why



There is increasing focus on the development of digital technologies to improve the efficiency and resiliency of steam turbine service market systems and reduce downtime and operational expenditures in the gas turbine market and industrial steam turbine market.

Companies are incorporating new sensors, software, IoT devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) systems into turbines to track performance parameters that can drive the efficiency of plant operations in the steam turbine service market and gas turbine market.

Increasing use of hydrogen for firing the turbines creates a need for next-generation turbine technology in the gas turbine market and industrial steam turbine market and associated equipment to replace natural gas firing.

Carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technologies are expected to gain ground mainly in the oil & gas space, as companies seek newer technologies to lower emissions and reduce carbon emissions in the steam turbine service market.

The increasing use of CCUS, hydrogen, and renewable energy is driving the demand for new factory designs, equipment upgrades in the gas turbine market, and new equipment in order to shift to a low-carbon-emissions working environment in the industrial steam turbine market. The reduction of downtime and quicker turnaround times will lead to higher efficiency and lower operational expenditure (OPEX) for companies in the steam turbine service market.

Analyst Perspective



Digital technologies will be gradually adopted over the next decade as companies in the steam turbine service market seek to reduce manual interference in operations and increase automation of their facilities.

3D printing is gaining ground as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) try to move parts production to the customers' location in the industrial steam turbine market.

The increased use of cloud technologies will drive new device penetration and sensor adoption to increase efficiency and reduce emissions in the gas turbine market.

Increased usage of hydrogen will drive the development of the next generation of products and improved service lines in the steam turbine service market. 100% hydrogen firing will be achieved by 2030, although availability will be an issue in the gas turbine market.

This will lead to performance-based contracting over long-term contracting as companies in the industrial steam turbine market seek more transactional services over fixed services.

Predictive and performance-based monitoring is gaining ground, enabling emissions reduction in plants within the steam turbine service market.

Supply chain innovations lead to lower lead times, with spare parts being supplied within 48 hours across the gas turbine market and steam turbine service market.

Additive manufacturing will see growth, with increased 3D printing of parts at different locations in the industrial steam turbine market, leading to more cloud usage and higher demand for digital technologies. Third-party service providers gain ground as OEMs move servicing to local players who will take over after 2030 in the steam turbine service market.

Competitive Environment - Gas Turbine Services

Growth Drivers



Leading market participants in the gas turbine market and steam turbine service market are reducing the need to store spares in-house and focusing on core activities. This includes reducing the upfront cost of buying spares and moving to just-in-time inventory management.

Increasing government regulations are demanding emissions management and the lowering of emissions across the oil & gas and industrial segments. This drives demand for equipment upgrades and the deployment of larger-scale gas turbines and steam turbines that can handle hydrogen and alternative fuels in the steam turbine service market. This increases service demand for next-generation equipment and emissions-based contracting for service contracts in the future, as well as the training of existing staff to handle new energy solutions.

Increasing the life span and overhaul times of equipment in the gas turbine market and steam turbine service market are becoming key metrics for driving efficiency. This leads to the deployment of digital technologies to track various data points as well as a move towards performance-based contracting.

Companies are moving to reduce downtime and increase the operational time of equipment by using digital technologies that can detect and preempt equipment failure. This will lead to separate digital service contracts for digital solutions as a part of the LTSA in the steam turbine service market.

The increased availability of natural gas will drive higher investment levels for new equipment in the gas turbine market, above the lower levels seen between 2015 and 2022. The growth in demand from data centers is driving new equipment sales for medium-sized industrial turbines (30 MW to 40 MW), with sales possible at a utility scale to meet power requirements in the steam turbine service market.

Growth Restraints



The reluctance of customers to share operational information with vendors in the steam turbine service market leads to challenges in large-scale system adoption. Data security is seen as crucial; hence, companies are wary of outsourcing data-related activities to third-party vendors in the gas turbine market.

Reduced oil & gas prices slow down the adoption of new technologies and service methods in the gas turbine market. Companies are reluctant to try out new technologies and are sticking to traditional equipment upgrades, maintenance, and spare parts inventory to extend equipment life in the steam turbine service market.

Legacy system issues keep companies from increasing servicing spend. The presence of several new players in the developing world reduces pricing, affecting overall market spend in the gas turbine market. The change of administration in the United States can lead to a relaxation of rules around emissions requirements. This could result in lower demand for emissions reduction service propositions within the steam turbine service market.

Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity 1: New Technology Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Growth Opportunity 3: Spare Parts and Cybersecurity

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Turbine Services Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Geographical Scope

Competitive Environment - Gas Turbine Services

Competitive Environment - Steam Turbine Services

Key Competitors - Gas Turbines

Distribution Channels - Gas Turbine Services

Key Competitors - Steam Turbines

Distribution Channels - Steam Turbine Services

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Growth Generator



Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Turbine Services - Revenue Forecast

Turbine Services - Spare Parts

Turbine Services - Maintenance and Services

Turbine Services - Digital Technologies

Turbine Services - Upgrades Turbine Services - Operations

Growth Generator Gas Turbine Services



Growth Metrics

Turbine Services - Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Analysis

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator Steam Turbine Services



Growth Metrics

Turbine Services - Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Service Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Analysis

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Market Analysis



Company Overview - Siemens Energy

Company Overview - GE Vernova

Company Overview - Baker Hughes

Company Overview - Solar Turbines

Company Overview - MHI

Company Overview - Ethos Energy Company Overview - Sulzer

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900