Mobile Surveillance Company Radar Report 2025 Anduril, ECAM, Flock Safety, Guardian, Kooi, LVT, Mobile Pro, Orbis Protect, Pro-Vigil, Skylark Labs, Teledyne FLIR, Clearway, Titan, WCCTV, Zedcor
Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Surveillance, 2025: A Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Radar report analyzes the mobile surveillance industry, focusing on vendors that design and commercialize stand-alone, rapidly deployable systems for security and monitoring across the public and private sectors. The publisher uses its proprietary benchmarking methodology to assess the leading vendors by considering platform capabilities, software integration, service models, and market expansion strategies.
The competitive landscape has evolved in recent years, shaped by the demand for flexible, infrastructure-independent security solutions. Highly specialized vendors and established security providers are competing to satisfy the need for real-time situational awareness for law enforcement, construction sites, utilities, retail, and critical infrastructure.
As threats evolve and infrastructure security becomes more dynamic and distributed, vendors are responding with modular hardware, predictive analytics, and vendor-agnostic ecosystems. This research provides a strategic snapshot of the companies shaping the next generation of mobile surveillance, where platform intelligence, operational agility, and customer adaptability define market leadership.
Companies to Action
Anduril ECAM Flock Safety Guardian Alarm Kooi LVT Mobile Pro Systems Orbis Protect Pro-Vigil Skylark Labs Teledyne FLIR The Clearway Group Titan Protection Security WCCTV Zedcor
