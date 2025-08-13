Global Prefabricated Building And Structural Steel Market Size/Share Worth USD 381.8 Billion By 2034 At A 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 245.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 257.3 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 381.8 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bechtel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Baosteel Group, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), Tata Steel Limited, Steel Dynamics Inc., Hyundai Steel, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, Schneider Electric, Zamil Steel, Kaiser Aluminum, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Vega Structural Systems, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., B Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Prefabricated Buildings, Structural Steel), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 245.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 257.3 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 381.8 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market @ Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Overview As per the industry experts at CMI, the prefabricated building and structural steel market is keyed to rapid urbanization, swift infrastructure development, and growing demand for sustainable, cheap, and energy-efficient solutions for construction work. Technological advancements related to steel production and prefabrication, along with government investments in either infrastructure or smart city projects, come forth as additional drivers, presenting several opportunities for growth across the various sectors. Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Growth Factors and Dynamics Urbanization and Infrastructure Development : Urbanization continues apace with the continuous development of infrastructure, mainly in emerging countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. These have been the major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Greater cities will see the burgeoning of their populations and always have increasing demands for very efficient construction materials of prefabricated buildings and structural steel. One of these is a large government project, for instance, transportation networks and housing schemes that generate demand for such building materials. As smart cities advance and the global shift toward sustainable urban designs continues, these materials have surpassed traditional methods, becoming the preferred prefabricated solutions for faster construction, high durability, and lower costs. Emerging Technologies : The prefabricated building and structural steel markets are undergoing paradigm changes due to the introduction of such innovative technologies as Building Information Modeling (BIM), automation in fabrication, and 3D printing. These days, all technologies improve accuracy, help save material wastage, simplify production, create deadlines quickly, and reduce costs. Among other benefits, automation in manufacturing provides steel components that are scalable and precision-engineered, so reducing both labor costs and human error. Along with this, adaptability in building design gives optimization in efficiency and flexibility for prefabricated and steel-based construction designs through growing demand. Sustainability and Environmental Regulations : The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental accountability has become one of the major driving forces for the structural steel market. Steel's recyclability and energy efficiency, along with reduced waste in prefabrication construction, are allied with globis causedal trends in green building practices. The trend of world governments imposing more rigorous environmental regulations is forcing industries to embrace more sustainable construction methods. This shift is, in turn, increasing the demand for sustainable materials like structural steel, as it offers the much-needed strength-to-weight ratio when it comes to putting less pressure on the environment during construction. We expect the residential and commercial sectors to further adopt steel solutions as a result of this trend toward sustainability. Supply Chain Disruptions : Global supply chain disruptions arising out of geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and the residual impacts of the pandemic have affected available materials for prefabrications and structural steel to quite some extent. Such disruptions can delay raw material procurement, escalate freight costs, and pose challenges in meeting construction timelines. In the steel sector, disruptions delay the delivery of steel products assigned for large-scale use, ultimately causing delays in completion and enhanced cost. In addressing these challenges, companies must develop resilient supply chains and adopt a more diversified approach to procurement to prevent risks. Government Policies and Trade Tariffs : Government policies and trade tariffs are key dynamics regulating the prefabricated building and structural steel market. Government Policies and Trade Tariffs : Government policies and trade tariffs are key dynamics regulating the prefabricated building and structural steel market. The imposition of tariffs on imported steel has increased prices of steel products, thereby undermining the cost structure of construction projects within the U.S. Conversely, positive government policies such as subsidies for green building schemes and infrastructure investments can support the demand for steel and prefabricated applications. The regulatory environment, including environmental standards and building codes, affects the market environment since construction companies must adhere to these.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 257.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 381.8 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 245.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Market strengths in prefabricated buildings and structural steel include significant time and cost savings in construction, as buildings can be constructed off-site and quickly assembled. Structural steel has a combination of strength, durability, and versatility, making it prized for massive infrastructure projects, high-rise buildings, and even the harshest environments. Additionally, other advanced techniques, such as building information modeling (BIM) and various automations in steel fabrication, have enabled accuracy, efficiency, and economics in construction. Growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings has also spurred growth in the demand for and further application of structural steel in prefabricated solutions, thus gearing the market toward a steady state of growth in the coming years.

Weaknesses: The prefabricated building and steel structure market , however, has been under significant stress despite these weaknesses. Raw materials, especially steel, with fluctuating prices, have led to cost unpredictability and affected margins. Supply chain crises like geopolitical tension and global trade disruptions delay project timelines and inflate costs. Prefabricated buildings are cheaper to make but more costly to set up and manufacture. It is also difficult for market players to educate customers on the advantages of prefabrication.

Opportunities: The fast ratification of urbanization and infrastructure development from emerging economies within the Asia-Pacific area holds immense promises of growth. Additionally, investment in green building construction is consistently supported by various government sectors worldwide; prefabricated steel buildings align well with greenhouse practices due to their energy efficiency and recyclable properties. Trends emerging for smart cities and resilient infrastructures produce further demand for steel as a construction material. In addition, technology improvements in steel production, such as high-strength and low-alloy steels and corrosion-resistant coatings, offer an area for specialization that caters to applications of increasing reliance, such as aerospace, automotive, and energy.

Threats: There are many threats to the market, which could have consequences for its growth too. Fluctuating raw material prices, especially of steel, pose serious threats, as the price changes affect construction costs and reduce company profit margins. Export tariffs, especially on steel imports, raise costs and disrupt supply chains to further complicate dynamics in the market. Competition from other construction materials, such as timber, concrete, and composites, has become another risk to steel's dominance in some applications because they may be cheaper or offer more environmentally friendly options. Economic depressions and recessions pose a real threat to the market.

Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Regional Analysis

The Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America, which includes the United States and Canada, is recognized as a strong market for prefabricated buildings and structural steel because of its dominance in major infrastructure projects, urbanization, and the demand for energy-efficient buildings. The construction sector in this part of the world is moving more and more towards modular buildings and steel-frame construction systems as these methods assure cost and sustainability benefits. Also encouraging growth of the market is the advancement in the technicalities of steel production and commercial and residential sectors.

Europe is one of the largest regions for prefabricated buildings and structural steel, with Germany, the UK, and France being key players in promoting innovations in construction techniques. Sustainability and energy efficiency are among the key factors influencing the market. Europe is also seeing an increase in demand for smart-city projects that require resilient, energy-efficient infrastructure built from structural steel. Increased adoption of environment-friendly building practices, coupled with government incentives for green construction, are catalysts for the rise in popularity of prefabricated steel solutions. The EU regulations push forth against waste reduction and energy efficiency, fuelling such efforts.

Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific is without a doubt the leading region where prefabricated buildings and structural steel are concerned. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are taking place in countries like China, India, and Japan. There are now quite excellent developments in designing infrastructural facilities, including transport, industrial houses and most recently, well-crafted multi-storied residential complexes. The desire for a prefabricated steel building has been triggered by both the scheduled time for construction and reduced costs. The other aspect is the government's major investment in infrastructure development, so that there will be even higher demands on prefabricated buildings and structural steel. In this scenario, China is playing a critical role, as the country's unprecedented range of construction-related needs is massive.

LAMEA : The gradual increase in LAMEA has its share of the prefabricated building and structural steel market. Brazil and Argentina are notable Latin American nations starting to experience infrastructure development in energy, transportation, and residential sectors. There is a growing demand in the region of the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, for steel and prefabricated buildings because of major construction infrastructure associated with smart cities, commercial complexes, and highly residential areas. Increasing population in Africa pertains to a growing demand for infrastructure, which offers promising opportunities in the use of steel for both residential and infrastructural construction purposes.

Browse the full “ Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Prefabricated Buildings, Structural Steel), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at

List of the prominent players in the Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market :



Larsen & Toubro Limited

Bechtel Corporation

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)

Tata Steel Limited

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Hyundai Steel

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation

Schneider Electric

Zamil Steel

Kaiser Aluminum

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Vega Structural Systems

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Buro Happold

Foster Wheeler Others

The Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Prefabricated Buildings Structural Steel

By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Infrastructure

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

