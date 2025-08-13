Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Anticipated To Reach USD 2.5 Billion By 2035, Exhibiting A Remarkable 6.23% CAGR
Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market
Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Accelerates on Rising Demand for Portable, High-Precision DiagnosticsUS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market is poised for robust growth as global pet ownership booms, animal healthcare spending surges, and veterinary practices increasingly favor advanced diagnostic tools.
As per MRFR analysis, the Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Size was estimated at 1.21 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Industry is expected to grow from 1.29(USD Billion) in 2024 to 2.5 (USD Billion) by 2035. The Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 6.23% during the forecast period (2025 - 2035).
Request To Free Sample of This Strategic Report :
Driven by enhanced awareness of animal health needs and proactive preventive care, veterinary ultrasound devices are fast becoming staple equipment for clinicians across both companion and livestock settings. The growth reflects a broader shift toward early disease detection, improved treatment outcomes, and improved diagnostics in mobile and clinic environments.
Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Segmentation Insights
Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Type Outlook
Portable Ultrasound Devices
Console Ultrasound Devices
Digital Ultrasound Devices
Analogue Ultrasound Devices
Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Application Outlook
Emergency and Critical Care
Routine Check-ups
Cardiology
Orthopedics
Reproductive Diagnostics
Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market End Use Outlook
Veterinary Clinics
Animal Hospitals
Research Institutions
Field Veterinarians
Veterinary Ultrasound Device Market Technology Outlook
2D Imaging
3D Imaging
Doppler Imaging
Ultrasound-guided Intervention
Buy Now Premium Research Report-
Regional Market Share
North America led the market in 2024 with over half a billion dollars in revenue, reflecting mature practice infrastructure and advanced diagnostic adoption.
Europe follows as a strong secondary market, driven by high clinical standards and veterinary access.
Asia–Pacific is emerging as a growth hotspot, reflecting expanding veterinary infrastructure and rising disposable income.
South America and Middle East & Africa are smaller yet expanding segments, alongside improving access to veterinary diagnostics and increased pet ownership.
Top Companies & Competitive Landscape
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Mindray Medical International
Veterinary Medical Technologies
Ultrasson
Scivac
Fujifilm Holdings
Zonare Medical Systems
Samsung Medison
Hitachi Medical Systems
Esaote
Siemens Healthineers
BTL Industries
Sonosite
Canon Medical Systems
Browse In-depth Market Research Report (Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) :
Emerging Trends & Recent Developments
Mobility & portability: Portable ultrasound units are increasingly favored for their ease of transport and deployment in diverse settings.
Digital integration: Facilities are prioritizing devices that seamlessly integrate with digital records and telemedicine platforms.
Smart imaging: Emerging use of AI-assisted image analysis is improving diagnostic accuracy and delivery speed.
Preventive care: The rising humanization of pets is fueling demand for diagnostics during routine wellness visits, not just illness episodes.
Opportunities for Stakeholders
Manufacturers have a clear path to growth by focusing on portable, user-friendly, and digitally enabled offerings.
Veterinary clinics and hospitals can expand service capabilities and client confidence through enhanced diagnostic tools.
Distributors can capitalize on gaps in emerging regions, especially where veterinary infrastructure is scaling.
Investors can target enduring demand, technology-driven differentiation, and rising sector valuation as key investment factors.
Future Outlook
Looking ahead, the future outlook for the veterinary ultrasound market is highly favorable. Innovations in imaging, device portability, and smart diagnostics will continue to redefine care standards. As the global market evolves-with increasing pet ownership, elevated veterinary expectations, and expanding access-the opportunity for sustained growth and sector-driven value creation is unmistakable.
Related Reports
Operating Room Management Market:
Cervical Cancer Treatment Market:
Neuroendoscopy Market:
Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market:
Brugada Syndrome Market:
Recombinant DNA Technology Market:
Anti-Venom Market:
Obesity Treatment Market:
About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment