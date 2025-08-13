Micro Server IC Market To Reach USD 3.27+ Billion By 2030, Top Impacting Factors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The North America region contributed major share in the Micro Server IC market, accounting for more than 35.0% share in 2020.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global micro server IC market generated $1.05 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 235 Pages):Features such as power efficiency and compact size of micro server IC , emergence of industry revolution 4.0, and advent of hyper-scale computing drive the global micro server IC market. However, limited applications of micro servers hinder market. On the contrary, the digitalization of businesses and rise in deployment of data centers are expected to open lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic halted the production activities in electronics and semiconductors devices due to unavailability of workforce and slowdown.The drop in manufacturing utilization, ban on international travel, and facilities closures led to slowdown in the growth of the market. On the other hand, the pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, automation, and e-commerce and opened new opportunities for the market.The report segments the global micro server IC market on the basis of component, processor type, application, and region.Based on component, the software segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @:On the basis of application, the edge computing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. However, the web hosting & enterprise segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market.The global micro server IC market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.Dell TechnologiesFujitsu LimitedHewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.Intel CorporationNvidia CorporationNXP SemiconductorsSTMicroelectronicsSuper Micro Computer, Inc.Buy Now-Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study comprises analytical depiction of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.The overall micro server IC market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.The current micro server IC market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.The report includes the micro server IC market share of key vendors and market trends.Other Trending Reports:Power Electronics Market-Sensor Patch Market-Machine Control System Market-Cable Duct Market-

