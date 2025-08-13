Yash Soni Starrer Road Trip Drama 'Mithada Maheman' To Premiere On August 14

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Emotionally layered Gujarati drama "Mithada Maheman" is set for a digital world premiere on ShemarooMe on August 14, coinciding with Independence Day weekend.

Helmed by Chinmay Parmar, "Mithada Maheman" shares the tale of four individuals who end up crossing paths by the hand of fate. Their lives are transformed through kindness, empathy, and acceptance of one another.

The show focuses on Aditya (Played by Yash Soni), a young man fighting his own emotional battles. As he is on the verge of giving up on everything, he meets Hari (Played by Mihir Nishith Rajda), a warm-hearted taxi driver who takes him on an unplanned road trip, which eventually becomes his ultimate path to healing.

Aditya and Hari are soon joined by two others -Komal (Played by Aarohi Patel), whose grounded presence provides emotional clarity, and Jay (Played by Mitra Gadhavi), whose humour masks a quieter pain. Travelling through hill stations, highways, and tea stalls, these four undergo a steady emotional transformation.

Shedding light on his role, Yash shared:“Aditya isn't a loud or dramatic character; his pain is internal and hard to explain. That's what made him feel so real to me. Playing this role reminded me that sometimes we don't need to fix people, we just need to sit with them, without judgment."

He shared that "Mithada Maheman" is about those silent moments of understanding and small acts of care.

"I'm grateful to be part of a film that approaches such a delicate subject with honesty and warmth. I believe a lot of people will see themselves in Aditya, or in the people who walk beside him on this journey," Yash added.

The drama talks about the uncomfortable truth that sometimes, it's not family, but strangers who see you most clearly.

"Mithada Maheman" is expected to premiere on ShemarooMe from 14th August this year.