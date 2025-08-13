Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria’s Foreign Minister Set to Make Visit to Türkiye

2025-08-13 05:17:36
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani will travel to Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed in an official statement, marking a rare high-level contact between the two countries after years of strained relations.

"Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 13 August 2025," the ministry said, offering no additional details regarding the visit's agenda or planned meetings.

The announcement comes at a time of intensified diplomatic engagement across the Middle East, as regional actors seek to address enduring conflicts and stabilize fragile ties. While specifics remain unclear, the visit is expected to touch on key issues including border security, refugee coordination, counterterrorism efforts, and the broader political situation in Syria.

